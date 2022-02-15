×
Create
Notifications

T-ara's Jiyeon updates her Instagram account with new filming pictures 

A still of the K-pop idol (Image via Instagram/@jiyeon2_)
A still of the K-pop idol (Image via Instagram/@jiyeon2_)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 05:10 AM IST
Feature

T-ara member Jiyeon updated fans on her upcoming film on Instagram.

Apart from being a member of a world-famous K-pop group, the idol has also starred in various television K-dramas such as Soul (2009), Master of Study (2010), Dream High 2 (2012), and Triangle (2014). She also starred in the Korean slasher film Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp in 2012.

Meanwhile, T-ara is a South Korean girl group formed by MBK Entertainment in 2009. The group’s success was marked by heavy, dance-pop music, which was a result of their close collaboration with composer Shinsadong Tiger. The girl group’s unique visual concepts earned them a chameleon-like reputation from fans.

T-ara's Jiyeon to star in a new Korean movie

On February 13, 2022, Jiyeon took to her official Instagram account to update fans on her exciting upcoming film Gangnam. The singer posted a captionless series of pictures of herself on the filming set, creating anticipation among fans.

Soon enough, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing Jiyeon working hard behind the scenes. They further wished the idol success on her acting journey.

Jiyeon will focus on acting even after she get marriedGangnam filming is ending soon and she will start preparing on next project. Goals to participate 1-2 projects before she got married. Trust her and love her ❤Fighting ❤ https://t.co/EYP2lEV6p3
[🔥] New Behind The Scenes of Jiyeon's New Movie Gangnam! She's really going to fight zombies 😍Follow Jiyeon: instagram.com/jiyeon2__#지연 #티아라지연 #Jiyeon #ParkJiyeon #티아라 https://t.co/FhT7OHvuSc
Jiyeon will be focus in acting!!! Glad to hear that. 2 more project before the wedding and also gangnam movie and woman of fire ❤. We always supporting you Park Jiyeon @pjy1234
@JiyeonGlobal At last! dino being lead!!!❤❤❤yeah kick some zombie ass,jiyeonie!!
@JiyeonGlobal Jiyeon kicking a zombie!!! Yazzzzz
@JiyeonGlobal Finally Finally Finally ✨✨
@JiyeonGlobal It's gonna be a mega hit

Storyline of the Korean movie 'Gangnam'

On December 22, 2021, it was officially announced that K-pop idol Jiyeon and actor Ji ll-joo will star in the Korean film Gangnam, which will be directed by Lee Soo-sung.

Gangnam is a zombie genre film that is expected to be different from the rest. Ji ll-joo will star as Hyunsuk, who becomes trapped inside his office building when a zombie apocalypse takes place in Gangnam district of Seoul.

Meanwhile, Jiyeon will star as Minjung, who is a brave woman and fights back when she sees any kind of injustice. Together, the two characters fight for their lives as an impending zombie doom threatens them.

Jiyeon to marry professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun this winter

On February 11, 2022, T-ara's Jiyeon announced some exciting news to her followers on Instagram. The veteran idol revealed that she will be tying the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Both Jiyeon and Hwang wrote heartfelt hand-written letters which they posted on their official Instagram accounts. They explained their emotions to their fans and revealed that they were ready to take the next step in their beautiful relationship.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी