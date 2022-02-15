T-ara's Jiyeon updates her Instagram account with new filming pictures 

T-ara member Jiyeon updated fans on her upcoming film on Instagram.

Apart from being a member of a world-famous K-pop group, the idol has also starred in various television K-dramas such as Soul (2009), Master of Study (2010), Dream High 2 (2012), and Triangle (2014). She also starred in the Korean slasher film Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp in 2012.

Meanwhile, T-ara is a South Korean girl group formed by MBK Entertainment in 2009. The group’s success was marked by heavy, dance-pop music, which was a result of their close collaboration with composer Shinsadong Tiger. The girl group’s unique visual concepts earned them a chameleon-like reputation from fans.

T-ara's Jiyeon to star in a new Korean movie

On February 13, 2022, Jiyeon took to her official Instagram account to update fans on her exciting upcoming film Gangnam. The singer posted a captionless series of pictures of herself on the filming set, creating anticipation among fans.

Soon enough, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing Jiyeon working hard behind the scenes. They further wished the idol success on her acting journey.

Storyline of the Korean movie 'Gangnam'

On December 22, 2021, it was officially announced that K-pop idol Jiyeon and actor Ji ll-joo will star in the Korean film Gangnam, which will be directed by Lee Soo-sung.

Gangnam is a zombie genre film that is expected to be different from the rest. Ji ll-joo will star as Hyunsuk, who becomes trapped inside his office building when a zombie apocalypse takes place in Gangnam district of Seoul.

Meanwhile, Jiyeon will star as Minjung, who is a brave woman and fights back when she sees any kind of injustice. Together, the two characters fight for their lives as an impending zombie doom threatens them.

Jiyeon to marry professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun this winter

On February 11, 2022, T-ara's Jiyeon announced some exciting news to her followers on Instagram. The veteran idol revealed that she will be tying the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun.

Both Jiyeon and Hwang wrote heartfelt hand-written letters which they posted on their official Instagram accounts. They explained their emotions to their fans and revealed that they were ready to take the next step in their beautiful relationship.

