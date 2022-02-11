T-ara’s Jiyeon to tie the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun

With love in the air, T-ara’s Jiyeon surprised her fans by giving them the biggest update of her life. The K-pop idol confirmed her marriage news to her followers via a heart-warming message on her Instagram handle.

Jiyeon is all set to marry professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun. The 34-year-old athlete has an impressive history in the sport’s arena. Additionally, Hwang also took to his social media handle to update his followers regarding the marriage.

T-ara Jiyeon's heartfelt message

On January 10, 2022, T-ara's Jiyeon took to her official Instagram account to announce some exciting news to her fans. The veteran idol revealed that she will be tying the knot with professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun.

Jiyeon wrote a heartfelt hand-written letter that she posted on her Instagram feed explaining to fans her emotions. She revealed that she was currently in a beautiful relationship with someone she met through an acquaintance and promised to marry him. She also uploaded pictures and an adorable black and white video with Hwang.

She explained:

"Hello, it’s Jiyeon. I have something that I want to tell my fans directly, so I gathered up courage to write this for you all. I debuted when I was in my teens, but somehow, I am already in my 30’s. Even after I debuted, when I was still young and afraid of everything, when I wanted to give up everything during the difficult times in my 20’s, you all always extended out your hands and held me."

The idol further stated that she owes her fans as she wouldn't be the person she is today. She thanked them for their endless love and support for being with her always.

The singer explained her relationship with Hwang Jae-gyun:

"I have a boyfriend whom I met last year through an acquaintance and met with good feelings. In the upcoming winter, I promised to get married to my boyfriend, who is like my life’s gift. He always puts me first, cherishes me, and shows me what happiness is. He held me firm and offered me his shoulder so I could lean on him during times when I was feeling unstable. I will live a happy and pretty life with my boyfriend."

The K-pop idol ended her message by thanking her fans and promising that she would continue working hard and giving her best.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jae-gyun is a professional baseball player who currently plays as an infielder for the KT Wiz of the KBO League. The athlete has an admirable history, having previously played for the Hyundai Unicorns, Nexen Heroes, and Lotte Giants. Hwang has also played for the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball.

The baseball player also took to his Instagram to update his followers about his marriage to T-ara's Jiyeon. The athlete penned down a letter addressing his relationship as well as posting pictures and a video with his to-be wife.

He explained:

"Hello. This is Hwang Jae-gyun. I learned that good stories and good news go together. I want to tell you first, so I’m going to write a letter with a cautious and nervous mind. I found someone I want to be with for the rest of my life. In the middle of last year, I decided to marry a friend who held me tight and helped me a lot by just being by my side."

Hwang further stated that he wrote the letter in advance so that the news doesn't come in the way of his team, who are working hard for the next season with the aim of winning the league. He ended his message by asking fans for their support and wished them endless joy.

Jiyeon, who debuted in 2009 with T-ara at the young age of 16, has been in the public eye for her tremendous talent. The veteran idol is known for her stunning visuals and skillful singing abilities.

Fans have watched the K-pop idol grow and become a mature, confident woman and artist. After announcing her big news, fans were excited and hyped the announcement on social media platforms. They further congratulated the happy couple and wished them the best for their future endeavors.

Edited by R. Elahi