T-ara’s Hyomin and Hwang Ui Jo's dating pictures released by Dispatch

Many fans have been waiting to see who would be outed as a couple by the popular Korean tabloid news media organization, Dispatch. In response to the readers' request, pictures of T-ara's Hyomin on a date with soccer player Hwang Ui Jo were released. Along with the pictures, quotes from people close to the couple were also included to reveal more about their relationship.

An anonymous source was quoted by Dispatch as saying,

"Hwang Ui Jo and Hyomin are dating like good friends. As they are more mature, they respect each other's boundaries and businesses."

The report also added that the couple confirmed their relationship and said,

"We're at a stage where we are getting to know each other better with good feelings."

The two reportedly spent some time together in Switzerland as Hwang Ui Jo (29), who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, is currently off for a couple of weeks. This is when the French soccer league takes its break, allowing the couple to spend some quality time together.

Before Dispatch released pictures of the couple, reports of the two dating were revealed on Sports Chosun. It was divulged that the couple began dating in November 2021 and their relationship was based on friendship. In addition to this, it was also reported that they were in a long-distance relationship because Hwang Ui Jo was in France.

Dispatch history of New Year's news before Hwang Ui Jo and T-ara's Hyomin

Hwang Ui Jo and T-ara's Hyomin are not the only celebrity couple whose pictures were released by the tabloid on New Year's Day. Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, who recently announced they were set to tie the knot, confirmed their relationship after the pictures were revealed by Dispatch.

Rain and Kim Tae Hee's relationship also became public because of the tabloid. Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung Ho and So I Married an Anti Fan actor Sooyoung's relationship was also disclosed by the tabloids.

Other couples on the list include Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, who are currently divorced, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, and the most recent couple outed by Dispatch were Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin.

