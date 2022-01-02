Dispatch's upcoming concert DFESTA and its lineup has netizens curious

Dispatch has overturned expectations and announced a K-Pop concert, DFESTA, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Dispatch. And the line-up is to die for. Interestingly, this is a marked shift from their usual New Year reportage.

Most people who follow the Korean entertainment industry have their eyes on Dispatch on 1 January 2022, for the latest New Year's Day dating scandal that the media agency promises to reveal. This year, the agency had different plans.

Over the years, Dispatch has been severely criticized for their voyeuristic reporting into the personal lives of celebrities.

Incidentally, while the agency is mostly involved in propagating and discussing scandalous tabloid rumors, Dispatch’s reports often take the side of the celebrity, as in the case of Kim Seon Ho and NCT’s Taeyong.

With that being said, DFESTA's announcement has evoked fascinating reactions across the K-pop fanbase.

DFESTA will commemorate Dispatch's 10th Anniversary

This year, Dispatch discontinued their annual couple reveal tradition in favor of announcing a special anniversary concert titled 'DFESTA.' While the teaser hints at a techno themed concert, what really surprised fans was the all-star lineup.

While other agency concerts tend to have a few big names interspersed with smaller artists, DFESTA has somehow managed to attract all the A-Listers, beating even the MAMAs. In the line up are:

BTS

NU'EST

Seventeen

TWICE

NCT 127

NCT Dream

Stray Kids

TOMORROW x TOGETHER

ENHYPEN

Intriguing reactions to DFESTA's announcement

Dispatch has not revealed any other information about the upcoming concert with no tentative date on the table either. While fans are excited to watch their idols perform, the exceptionally power-packed lineup has attracted a lot of attention. However, most of it has aroused suspicion.

Curiously, the message in the teaser for the Dispatch concert says:

“There are no perfect secrets in the world.”

This disclaimer has given birth to a lot of speculation, the most popular of which appears to be that DFESTA is a “Hostage concert.”

[SLOW] NU'data Vietnam @NudataV Lmao, i can undertand reason many fans calling DFESTA is Hostage concert. Messages of concert on trailer is 'There's no prefect secrects in the world' haha Lmao, i can undertand reason many fans calling DFESTA is Hostage concert. Messages of concert on trailer is 'There's no prefect secrects in the world' haha

Update KGirls @UpdateKGirls FLOPOU! Dispatch anuncia um especial para seu aniversário de 10 anos intitulado "DFESTA". Foi revelado um trailer para o especial!

FLOPOU! Dispatch anuncia um especial para seu aniversário de 10 anos intitulado "DFESTA". Foi revelado um trailer para o especial!https://t.co/VyT5j0n4l1

Several fans of the lineup appear to believe the K-Pop groups are performing so that Dispatch does not expose scandalous stories about their members.

The inclusion of BTS and TWICE, who did not perform at any other year-end music ceremonies this December, has added fuel to the theory that this was their only option. BTS, in fact, was on an extended break, which makes their sudden inclusion in a concert appear strange.

Several netizens echoed these sentiments and commented on DFESTA's YouTube teaser, some of which are:

The YouTube comment section had interesting reactions. (Image via YouTube/Dispatch)

Furthermore, Twitter is abuzz with discourse on the upcoming “Hostage Concert”:

kjw @whelheemjames @214Iuv and the DFESTA concert, dubbed as the “hostage concert” features NCT, this somehow connects that Mork fell into the Dispatch river @214Iuv and the DFESTA concert, dubbed as the “hostage concert” features NCT, this somehow connects that Mork fell into the Dispatch river

🦋 @plumbumkromat i like how dfesta line up were all top kpoo group iwjsjs its kinda true when they said that it was a hostage concert 😭😭 i like how dfesta line up were all top kpoo group iwjsjs its kinda true when they said that it was a hostage concert 😭😭

annyeonghaseyehet 🤸🏼‍♀️ @tokkidoyochi DFESTA is a hostage concert. Imagine making some of the top groups (who’ve been away from big shows and festivals recently) perform for their concert. Dispatch surely got the biggest teas for these idols and they're using them to blackmail the groups. Lmao



Keep the Tea = Perform DFESTA is a hostage concert. Imagine making some of the top groups (who’ve been away from big shows and festivals recently) perform for their concert. Dispatch surely got the biggest teas for these idols and they're using them to blackmail the groups. LmaoKeep the Tea = Perform

rei ★ 2022 is here @linoringpt does anyones stress levels just ↗️↗️↗️↗️ watching these dfesta things cuz it looks more like a hostage situation than a concert does anyones stress levels just ↗️↗️↗️↗️ watching these dfesta things cuz it looks more like a hostage situation than a concert

Given that March will welcome the 10 year anniversary of Dispatch’s existence, fans can expect DFESTA to also take place that month.

