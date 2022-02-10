All of Us Are Dead voice artists in English revealed, here’s the list

All of Us Are Dead, the latest K-Drama to have caught the fancy of international audiences, has been dubbed in English. This makes the show accessible to many, and the voice artists promise a brilliant ride for them. The zombie apocalypse show centers on high school students who have to survive the apocalypse with very little help from outside.

A handful of them manage to escape purely by luck and also through the collective wit of the group and what happens afterwards unravels over the next 12 episodes of All of Us Are Dead. It must be noted that similar to Squid Game, Netflix has chosen to go all out with its Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) casting.

Here’s the list of artists who dubbed for the lead characters in All of Us Are Dead

Victoria Grace as On-jo

On-jo, originally played by actor Park Ji-hu in All of Us Are Dead, is voiced by actor Victoria Grace in English. She has worked on various titles such as The Last Of Us, Part II, Pacific Rim: The Black, Superstore, and more. She started acting at a very young age. She lived on the East Coast as a child where her parents put her through acting classes at the age of 6. She later moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue acting.

Lisa Yamada as Hyo-ryeong

Hyo-ryeong’s character in All of Us Are Dead was originally played by Kim Bo-yoon. The character is voiced by Lisa Yamada in English. She has appeared in a number of American shows including All American, Never Have I Ever, and Little Fires Everywhere.

Harrison Xu as Cheong-san

Harrison Xu voices for the character Cheong-san in All of Us Are Dead. The character is originally portrayed by Yoon Chan-young. Harrison is a US/Canadian citizen and USC graduate who has appeared in a number of shows including Shameless, Pretty Little Liars, and most recently, he appeared as a supporting character in a Lionsgate feature opposite Dennis Quaid and Sean Patrick Flannery. It should be noted that Harrison also voiced for Netflix’s hit show Sweet Home.

Darren Keilan as Lee Su-hyeok

Lee Su-hyeok, originally portrayed by Lomon, is voiced in English by Darren Keilan. He is an actor and writer who has been a part of films such as Bullet Train, Monsters of California, and Dog.

Nicole Fong as Ha-ri

The role of Ha-ri is portrayed by Ha Seung-ri in the K-Drama. The same has been voiced by Nicole Fong for the English version. She most recently appeared in CSI: Vegas and has also been a part of The Rookie and S.W.A.T.

Ru Kumagai as Lee Na-yeon

Originally portrayed by Squid Game actor Lee Yoo-mi, Lee Na-yeon has been voiced in English by Ru Kumagai. She is known for her roles in 9-1-1, Good Trouble, and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.

