Where is ‘All of Us are Dead’ set? CGI makes a majority of Netflix’s zombie-thriller

Netflix’s recent zombie horror show All of Us are Dead is taking over the world and has been praised for its impressive cinematography. It may come as a surprise to many who are searching for the show’s set that most of the drama was filmed at just a four-storey film set. Every other detail, drone and landscape scene was created via CGI.

The zombie thriller is one of multiple K-dramas lined up in Netflix’s plan for original South Korean shows in 2022.

Neflix’s high-school zombie thriller ‘All of Us are Dead’ was filmed only on a four-storey set

The Netflix drama All of Us are Dead, adapted from the manhwa, Now at our School, offers a view into the survival instincts of high-school students, a road less taken in zombie thrillers.

Another highly praised aspect of the show is its production talent and set. This left viewers wondering how the high stakes show, with minor character development breaks, was filmed.

Director Lee Jae-kyu talking about production (Screenshot via Netflix Korea/YouTube)

In Netflix Korea’s behind-the-scenes production commentary, Lee Jae-kyu, the director of the zombie thriller, shared that the drama was filmed on a four-storey building set. Some reports suggest filming was done in Seoul.

A short scene in the drama was also filmed in Andong city in North Gyeongsang Province, which is approximately 249 km away from Seoul, as revealed by Choi Yi-hyun in the same Netflix Korea video.

Lee Jae-kyu also mentioned the difficulty and hard work that went into transitions. The actors were in awe of how the final cut of the drama looked, sharing that they had mainly filmed on the green screen.

'All of Us are Dead' film set (Image via @theswoonnetflix/Instagram)

Some scenes that had viewers tensed and gave a sense of foreboding terror were Cheong-san and Su-hyeok trying to get phones from the teacher’s room by climbing windows and the rooftop scenes that oversaw the multi-storey school. All of these were done with assisted CGI.

Even scenes where zombies fell one-by-one through the windows in the beginning of the epidemic were done thanks to green screen magic.

When was ‘All of Us are Dead’ filmed?

The fresh cast of lesser-known but great actors, Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Im Jae-hyuk were finalized sometime around mid-2020 for the show. In one of Choi Yi-hyun’s past photos, she shared photos of the set and dates “2020.06.12~2021.02.14” which might indicate the duration of the drama’s production.

Themes of friendship, romance, heartbreak, maturity, independence, and loyalty loom large as a group of classmates embark on a journey to stay alive as their school becomes a hotbed of blood-thirsty zombies. The popular 12-episode All of Us are Dead is available to stream on Netflix.

