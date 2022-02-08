What happened to Ms Park in 'All Of Us Are Dead?'

[Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead for All Of Us Are Dead]

All Of Us Are Dead is the new Korean survival horror show to hit the market, following the huge success of Squid Game, Alice in Borderland and Hellbound.

The second episode of All Of Us Are Dead introduces the character of the English teacher, Park Eun-hwa. She ends up meeting a tragic fate while ensuring the safety of her students.

Ms Park's fate in 'All Of Us Are Dead'

We were first introduced to Park Sun-hwa as the homeroom teacher of the main characters. She is a kind-hearted teacher who deeply cares about her students.

In the third episode, one of the students, Lee Na-yeon, intentionally kills another student, Gyeong-su, by infecting his open wound. She descends into a corridor full of zombies out of guilt, and instead of leaving her, Ms. Park goes after her.

Despite Na-yeon being in the wrong, Ms. Park doesn’t abandon her. While running away from the zombies, Ms Park presents herself as the bait so Na-yeon can be safe.

Ms. Park’s role in the series ends with her becoming the zombies’ snack only after ensuring that she could save Na-yeon.

Ms. Park strived to save everyone she could and was the voice of reason among the students. Before running after Na-yeon, she imparted her last words of wisdom onto her students. She didn’t want them to grow up disregarding the value of human life.

"Don't die, and don't let anyone else die. Life becomes meaningless if you cause someone else to die."

Ms. Park ensured her students’ safety till the very end. She used a loudspeaker to encourage the survivors and advised the students to hide on one occasion. She tried to get Na-yeon and Gyeon-su to get together, and when that did not work out, she followed Na-yeon instead of abandoning her.

