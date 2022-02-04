All of Us Are Dead's breakout star Yoon Chan-young accused of bullying and misogyny

With fame comes controversies, and the latest to find this out is All of Us Are Dead’s breakout star Yoon Chan-young.

Netflix’s latest zombie hit is breaking all records. The South Korean show recently replaced HBO’s Euphoria as the most trending show. Apart from the tight narrative, the cast too has impressed All of Us Are Dead's Korean and international audiences.

Among the young actors, Yoon Chan-young, who plays the loyal and steadfast male lead, Cheong-san, was one of the primary recipients of the praise. His public perception, however, appears to have taken a hit after bullying and misogyny allegations from his middle school years recently resurfaced.

'All of Us Are Dead' star Yoon Chan-young was initially accused of bullying back in 2016

The actor made his acting debut 10 years ago, but All of Us Are Dead is what he is best known for.

In September 2016, an anonymous netizen claimed that the actor had allegedly created a ranking of female students and teachers according to different standards of beauty and attractiveness in his last year of middle school, along with some of his classmates.

In a series of tweets, the netizen had said:

"I still didn't know how serious our country's misogyny was last year. In school, they always taught that discrimination against females has decreased by a lot, and I really thought it was true. I don't know if it's because we were taught this that I was more dense to it, but in the middle of this is when the situation exploded.

"Instead of saying it exploded, maybe it's better to say kids found a paper. During lunch, I saw my friends were looking at a piece of paper and whispering, and I was wondering why they were swearing so I looked too. The paper was a ranking of our class' female students based on standards. Our female teacher was also ranked. I was the top in the top 3 faces, and I don't remember very well but the girls were ranked according to different standards.

"Our ethics teacher told everyone else except those listed in the paper and those who wrote the ranking to go home. She told the perpetrators to come out and face the wall. The perpetrators were Park Joo-hyung, Im Se-hyun, and Hong Ji-pyo. Yes, it's true. Child actor Yoon Chan-young."

In 2016, when the allegations were made public, Yoon Chan-young was in his last year of middle school. The poster claimed the incident took place in 2015. They also stated that they had received an apology via KakaoTalk, although it is not specified whether it was from Yoon Chan-young or from one of the others involved.

The apology message said:

"Seems like you won’t check KakaoTalk so I’m telling you via text. I’m really sorry. I didn’t do it because I didn’t like you but I was just joking with the kids and we might have crossed the line. As the head, I really regret not stopping them and even doing it with them and I’m sorry about it. I won’t do it next time. I’m really sorry. Please give me a chance just this time."

The 2016 allegations resurfaced not long after All of Us Are Dead’s success, with another netizen claiming to be Yoon Chan-young's classmate corroborating the claims, saying:

"It's finally surfaced. I'm a former middle school classmate of his."

The public response to this latest bullying controversy has been mixed. While some believe it is only fair that Yoon Chan-young’s previous misdeeds are brought to light, a significant portion also believe that digging up the past is not beneficial to anyone, especially since the incident took place when the All of Us Are Dead actor was barely 14 years old and in middle school.

The recent increase in the number of false bullying allegations in the Korean entertainment industry has also made many doubt the veracity of these claims against All of Us Are Dead's Yoon Chan-young.

axy⁷ @saybtgf WTF HAPPENED TO YOON CHAN YOUNG??? KNETZ WTF ARE YOU DOING??? THIS IS WHAT I'M SCARED OF TSK WTF HAPPENED TO YOON CHAN YOUNG??? KNETZ WTF ARE YOU DOING??? THIS IS WHAT I'M SCARED OF TSK

Lia🕸 @maria__andrada You woke up after 6 years to say that the actor Yoon Chan Young from the drama "All of Us Are Dead" is accused of bullying and misogyny He became known and famous and soon the princess woke up at dawn to say that he had bullied her. You woke up after 6 years to say that the actor Yoon Chan Young from the drama "All of Us Are Dead" is accused of bullying and misogyny He became known and famous and soon the princess woke up at dawn to say that he had bullied her.

Cha @Lovechacha_cha @allkpop Come on people!!! Stop that habit of yours already! YOU guys always do that when someone becomes famous, he already apologized for it, what more do you want? That was way back 2016 @allkpop Come on people!!! Stop that habit of yours already! YOU guys always do that when someone becomes famous, he already apologized for it, what more do you want? That was way back 2016😤

Mat @bukanpaanlah



knetizen: um he is a good actor but theres no way this guy is a perfect. lets find dirt about him!



kmedia: KAJJAAAAAAA! @allkpop everytime theres a rising celebrities in South Korea,knetizen: um he is a good actor but theres no way this guy is a perfect. lets find dirt about him!kmedia: KAJJAAAAAAA! @allkpop everytime theres a rising celebrities in South Korea,knetizen: um he is a good actor but theres no way this guy is a perfect. lets find dirt about him! kmedia: KAJJAAAAAAA!

제니 @jnkinds grr @allkpop what?? ofcourse he’s a risisng star… so all of these will come out because he’s getting populargrr @allkpop what?? ofcourse he’s a risisng star… so all of these will come out because he’s getting popular 😭 grr

kat @aetrsr @ser1608 it happened almost 6 years ago and it's not even that deep? plus the fact that he already apologized back then? it was in middle school please don't act as if y'all never did something stupid in middle school. this cancel culture in korea is now becoming really funny. @ser1608 it happened almost 6 years ago and it's not even that deep? plus the fact that he already apologized back then? it was in middle school please don't act as if y'all never did something stupid in middle school. this cancel culture in korea is now becoming really funny.

Erson @ErsonCanlas @ser1608 Lol middle school? It’s not that deep. They also apologize. You can just carry on with your life without dragging other people down. @ser1608 Lol middle school? It’s not that deep. They also apologize. You can just carry on with your life without dragging other people down.

K ♡︎ @cxssie03 @ser1608 1/2 He was a teenager like you at that time, also around that age, everyone was immature and he already apologized in 2016. Why are you still bringing that up? Do you want to be popular? Do you need fame? @ser1608 1/2 He was a teenager like you at that time, also around that age, everyone was immature and he already apologized in 2016. Why are you still bringing that up? Do you want to be popular? Do you need fame?

Meanwhile, neither Yoon Chan-young nor his agency has yet given a statement about the matter. All of Us Are Dead continues to rake in big numbers, both in South Korea and internationally.

