‘All of Us are Dead’ continues its No. 1 streak worldwide on Netflix as per FlixPatrol

Netflix’s zombie thriller All of Us are Dead continues to capture viewers worldwide as it continues it’s No. 1 rank on FlixPatrol’s Top Netflix Drama charts. The K-drama premiered on January 28 on the streaming platform and quickly climbed up the viewership ladder. The high-school drama overthrew Hellbound and Squid Game in terms of K-drama records too.

Netflix zombie K-drama ‘All of Us are Dead’ achieves incredible worldwide viewerships across 87 countries

Based on the Now at our School webtoon, Netflix’s All of Us are Dead showcased its incredible power of attraction on its premiere day on January 28. The drama received an incredible response from the audience, albeit consisting of a fairly fresh cast of actors.

The high-school zombie thriller held multiple points audiences were attracted to which were the school setting, the story of teenagers being the focus rather than the usual adults, and Squid Game’s Lee Yoo-mi.

As per FlixPatrol’s data, which bases their popularity scale directly from streaming sites and isn’t associated with any of them, the drama ranked first on January 29 and 30 on Netflix. On January 29, its premiere, it raked in 679 points across 87 countries. The next day, it earned 809 points and was watched across eight countries.

FlixPatrol Top TV Shows for January 29 (Image via Koreaboo)

FlixPatrol Top TV Shows for January 30 (Screenshot via FLixPatrol website)

The drama continued its streak for the third day, as it recorded 816 points on January 31. The two percent increase reflects how the K-drama still has the world in its grasp.

FlixPatrol Top TV Shows for January 31 (Screenshot via FLixPatrol website)

All of Us are Dead recorded the highest premiere points in Netflix’s K-drama history. Yoo Ah-in’s Hellbound premiered with 634 points and Lee Jung-jae’s Squid Game opened with 231 points. According to Korean news outlet EDaily, the show ranked first in 25 countries such as Germany, France, South Korea, and others, while it ranked second in 20 other countries.

In an exclusive interview with EDaily, director Lee Jae-kyu also expressed his gratitude towards the countries showing love for his drama, which has been in the making for nearly two years.

“It's incredible, amazing, and grateful to be receiving such love in many countries around the world.”

The director also said that he faced “no burden of ranking” and credited the cast and crew team for their efforts that eventually made the series a worldwide success.

“It's a work that all the actors and staff worked so hard for over two years, and we had so much fun doing this work.”

All of Us are Dead was hailed as the best zombie thriller on Netflix by Twitteratis, but received mixed reviews from critics. However, the mixed reviews were majorly regarding the story, and the cast received much attention for their acting skills.

