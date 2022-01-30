Netflix K-drama "All of Us are Dead" ranks number one worldwide 

The latest Korean drama, "All of Us are Dead", topped Netflix's television shows worldwide. According to Google reviews, the coming-of-age zombie apocalypse show has been well-received by netizens with a 97% rating.

K-drama enthusiasts were expecting a lot from the newly released show, as the genre provided fans with world classics like Train to Busan, Sweet Home and Kingdom. It's safe to say that despite the critics' mixed reviews, the show met the high expectations of fans.

Fans react to Netflix's latest K-drama, "All of Us are Dead"

On January 28, 2022, "All Of Us Are Dead" premiered worldwide on the online streaming platform Netflix. According to FlixPatrol, the bloodthirsty Korean zombie drama ranked number one among other television shows on the streaming platform. This makes it the second Korean show to top the chart, following the "Squid Game".

Fans of the Korean show took to the Twitterverse to express their amazement regarding the rewardingly thrilling and brutal television show. They stated that the scenes and dialogues were a refreshing twist despite the repetitive genre, making the show watch-worthy.

xyz @exqcselgoblino @peuxtuvoir @pannchoa One of the best kdramas that came out of 2021 @peuxtuvoir @pannchoa One of the best kdramas that came out of 2021

DryedMangoez @dryedmangoez



Also, Cheongsan best boy @allkpop It might not be groundbreaking or anything, but it's a fun and enjoyable show. The high school setting gives the Korean zombie genre a refreshing twist.Also, Cheongsan best boy @allkpop It might not be groundbreaking or anything, but it's a fun and enjoyable show. The high school setting gives the Korean zombie genre a refreshing twist. Also, Cheongsan best boy 👏 https://t.co/rkHYT8ytMu

kdrama tweets #AllOfUsAreDead @iconickdramas



"All Of Us Are Dead" ranked 1st in 25 countries and ranked 2nd in 20 countries!

Source: Congratulations #AllOfUsAreDead for ranking 1st in Netflix Worldwide TOP TV Shows just 1 day after its release! 🥳"All Of Us Are Dead" ranked 1st in 25 countries and ranked 2nd in 20 countries!Source: n.news.naver.com/mnews/article/… Congratulations #AllOfUsAreDead for ranking 1st in Netflix Worldwide TOP TV Shows just 1 day after its release! 🥳"All Of Us Are Dead" ranked 1st in 25 countries and ranked 2nd in 20 countries! Source:n.news.naver.com/mnews/article/… https://t.co/bxPyB0JslT

franny @frannyj122 @allkpop Binge watched it in a day… worth it @allkpop Binge watched it in a day… worth it

The nail-biting drama features a clever route not only in terms of its storyline but also a relatively talented cast. The main cast of students features Yoon Chan-sung, Park Ji-hoo, Choi Yi-hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-soo.

Among them, Choi Yi-hyun is well known and has gained popularity from her acting in Hospital Playlist and School 2021. Lee Kyu-hyung of Prison Playbook and Lee Yoo-mi of Squid Game also support cast members.

The K-drama also presents SY Castle’s Kim Byung-chul as a professor. His character is revealed as he tells his students about the relationship between a virus and humanity, emphasizing how humans can never defeat it.

Plot of the Netflix K-drama: All of Us are Dead

Set in and around a Korean high school, “All of Us are Dead” is a classic zombie outbreak story. The chilling show narrates how a girl gets bitten by a lab rat, and in turn, she bites a classmate, and before everyone knows it, the whole city is infested by mutilated, gargling zombies.

According to fans, what keeps the story fresh is the setting. Having high school students as main characters was a clever move. They stated that their oversized reactions to the zombie horde heightened the mood of the viewers.

