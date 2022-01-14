×
Netflix's Squid Game makes history as first foreign-language series to earn Screen Actors Guild Award nomination

Netflix's original series Squid Game (Image via Instagram/@hoooooyeony)
Netflix's original series Squid Game (Image via Instagram/@hoooooyeony)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Netflix's original series Squid Game continues to smash records. Nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG), the series has made groundbreaking history. It became the first foreign-language series to earn this nomination.

Released on September 17, 2021, viewers were glued to their screens as the series created an obsession among fans. The story revolves around a group of people in severe debt, who agree to take part in a sadistic, life-threatening game for the chance to win big money.

Netflix: Squid Game continues to break records

Squid Game had some 142 million viewers in its first four weeks. It is no surprise that this thrilling series continues to stay in the limelight, and has become the most-viewed series of all time.

On January 12, 2022, the Netflix series earned four nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG). The nominations being:

  1. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-Yeon).
  2. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
  3. Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.
  4. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-Jae).
The nominations are phenomenal. Squid Game has also been recognized as the first Korean series nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG). The talented actors have outdone themselves and are reaping the benefits.

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG) will also honor Helen Mirren with a lifetime achievement award. The show will air live on February 27 on TNT and TBS at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

A possible Squid Game season 2

According to reports, the series will be returning for season two. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk stated that they were almost left with no choice but to continue the story due to much demand.

Recently, Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press he is currently in the planning process of developing a second Squid Game season. He then confirmed last month to Korean broadcaster KBS that he is in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3, according to Korea Times.

Edited by R. Elahi
