Squid Game actor O Yeong-su wins Best Performance for Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes 2022

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has won the Best Performance for Supporting Actor at the coveted 2022 Golden Globes.

The 77-year-old South Korean actor won the award for the 'best performance by an actor in a supporting role on television' for his role as Oh Il-nam in the hit Netflix original series, Squid Game. He has become the first Korean actor to win this award.

Other nominees alongside him were Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass in The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin in Succession, and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso.

Through Netflix, O Yeong-su stated:

"After hearing the news of the award, I told myself, ‘I’m a decent guy,’ for the first time in my life.” Now, it’s no longer ‘us within the world,’ but it’s ‘the world within us.’ While embracing the scent of our culture and while embracing the love for my family deep in my heart, I give thanks to everyone in the world. I hope you all live beautiful lives. Thank you."

The awards took place in Beverley Hills, California, on January 9, 2022.

The award show took place without attendees, hosts or any live streams. This was due to boycotts and controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony announced its winners via Instagram and Twitter.

Netflix's Squid Game - one of the most popular shows of 2021

Netflix's Squid Game (Image via Netflix)

Squid Game, a dystopian survivalist series, dominated the entertainment industry last year. The Netflix series had some 142 million netizens view it in its first four weeks. It has become the highest-grossing Netflix series, and viewers still can't stop obsessing over it.

The Netflix series had viewers in awe of its storyline and twists, and the biggest suprise in the show had to do with Yeong-su.

A twist in O Yeong-su's character

Oh Il-nam (played by O Yeong-su) seemed to be a sweet old man who participated in the games as a destitute player. It seemed that he did not grasp the intensity of the situation because of his brain tumor. He enjoyed playing the games as a way to have fun before he died.

Nonetheless, it was later revealed in the final episode that Oh Il-nam is the creator and host of the Games. A true mastermind who has been hosting the games for ages.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia