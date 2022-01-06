Squid Game star Jung Ho-yen becomes the first East Asian woman to appear as the cover star of Vogue

Jung Ho-yen, also known as HoYen Jung, is a South Korean model and actress. She became the first East Asian woman to feature as the cover star of Vogue magazine.

Jung Ho-yen's dreams have come true

Among the talented pool of South Korean stars, the 27-year-old Jung Ho-yen emerged as a breakout. She cemented herself in the fashion world by gracing the cover of Vogue magazine’s February 2022 issue.

Vogue posted a video titled, "HoYeon: International Woman of Mystery". Filmed on the concept of an old spy movie, and it provides an introduction of the 'Squid Game' actress and her career.

The Squid Game actress sat down with fashion magazine mogul 'Vogue' to discuss her success. She also spoke about her favorite Korean dishes and her love for the Big Apple (New York).

“I didn’t even have time to pack my things. I had to leave my BALMUDA oven and a brand-new naembi (Korean for aluminum pot)."

“Growing up, I thought I had so many shortcomings, and I always thought that I had to fix them. New York was the first place that told me that they were okay. I remember being so moved.”

She also spoke about her hectic schedule ever since the debut of the Netflix series. She joked about the possibility of her character returning to the series.

Grand settings and sparkly dresses

Styled by Alex Jordan Harrington and photographed by Harley Weir, Jung Ho-yen looked spectacular on the Vogue cover. She wore a Louis Vuitton cape and dress with embroidered sequins, paired with Alexander McQueen earrings. She also wore a floral Vera Wang gown layered over a Stella McCartney bodysuit. Hoyeon Jung also brought a celestial effect with a bedazzled Miu Miu dress.

Here are the pictures posted by the actress on her personal account on Instagram:

The Squid Game actress, Jung Ho-yen, stated that her entire life changed in one month. Squid Game, a dystopian survivalist series, dominated the culture last year. The Netflix series had some 142 million netizens view it in its first four weeks. It has become Netflix's most-viewed series of all time.

