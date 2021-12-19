Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram photo dump filled with “please eat” comments from fans

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon surprised everyone with her outstanding talent (and accent) in Netflix’s biggest show, Squid Game. As she enjoys the super-stardom from the series, she recently received multiple comments about her weight.

A quick scroll through Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram account shows the 27-year-old actress has always been on the skinnier side. The green Squid Game tracksuit did a good job concealing almost everyone’s figure, but her account was proof of her slim figure.

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon shares that her hectic schedule left her no time to eat

In an interview with Star News on December 17, the star revealed that she had no time to eat in the United States due to her hectic schedule. Ho Yeon added that she lost considerable weight, around 4 kgs, in ten days. The star even revealed that even her well-fitted clothes now come off loose.

There are chances of many people not knowing about the interview, but “borderline ED (eating disorder)”, “please eat”, and “get some help” are some of the phrases currently being directed at Jung Ho Yeon. The actress skyrocketed to fame after the success of Squid Game and posted a photo dump a couple of days ago.

One of the photos in the dump was of her Louis Vuitton deep-necked, sleeveless black dress that she wore while gracing the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 2. The Seoul native made headlines during the event as she uploaded photos with her best friend, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, but her dress might have slipped many people’s eyes.

The black dress has garnered immense attention as Jung Ho Yeon’s slim white figure can be easily seen. Concerned fans commented on the unrealistic expectations of the modeling industry, coupled with South Korea’s obsession with skinny people, and advised her to eat well.

On the other hand, some netizens feel people’s weight should never be discussed, whether one knows the real reason or not. However, much of the comments stem from fans worrying about her physical and mental health.

someone (taylor’s version) @ramannoodlesidk the ppl that body shame hoyeon jung are not just awful ppl but they’re also literally so fucking dumb bc like… she’s literally korean AND a model… korean women and models are generally skinny so why tf do y’all expect her to be built like kim kardashian… y’all r weirdos the ppl that body shame hoyeon jung are not just awful ppl but they’re also literally so fucking dumb bc like… she’s literally korean AND a model… korean women and models are generally skinny so why tf do y’all expect her to be built like kim kardashian… y’all r weirdos

Comments for Jung Ho Yeon’s photos (Image via Insight’s Netizen Buzz/Instagram)

Jung Ho Yeon’s reveal of not having enough time to eat has also put her agency under the fans’ radar. As a company managing the actress, they believe that making sure their artist’s health is never compromised is one of the critical responsibilities, one that they have failed in the eyes of the fans.

The success of Squid Game led the then-rookie actor, Jung Ho Yeon, to become the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram. She currently sits at 23.8 million followers.

