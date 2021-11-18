Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon set to take over Hollywood, signs up with Creative Arts Agency

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon is all set to take Hollywood by storm, one step at a time!

Jung Ho Yeon, a Korean model, shot into the limelight after her breakthrough role as the cynical Kang Sae Byeok, a North Korean defector fighting for her life in the Squid Game series. Despite the role being her first foray into acting, the stunning star stood out and made the character her own, winning the hearts of millions of viewers in the process.

On November 16, according to reports from Deadline, Jung Ho Yeon signed with Creative Artists Agency.

Jung Ho Yeon's new agency's other clients include Tom Hanks and Beyonce

Jung Ho Yeon had signed up with Saram Entertainment in South Korea, and Squid Game was the first role she auditioned for. The actor, who has also been an international model having lived outside for years, signed up with the Creative Artists Agency to handle her prospects in Hollywood.

ʚ♡⃛ɞ @artjenie Jung Ho Yeon photographed by Hyea W. Kang for Vogue Korea, 2021 Jung Ho Yeon photographed by Hyea W. Kang for Vogue Korea, 2021 https://t.co/WHForPyaIR

In an earlier interview, both Jung Ho Yeon and co-star Park Hae Soo had revealed they had plans to eventually star in a Hollywood film.

Ho Yeon Jung 정호연 @forjunghoyeon In an interview, Hoyeon and Haesoo were asked if they had any plans to work in a Hollywood film, and both of them answered "Yes." In an interview, Hoyeon and Haesoo were asked if they had any plans to work in a Hollywood film, and both of them answered "Yes." https://t.co/SeKWar8PBK

A source from Saram Entertainment announced the collaboration, stating,

“We decided to partner up with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for her global activities. Please show Jung Ho Yeon a lot of interest and support as she continues her international activities.”

Creative Artists Agency is a major American talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, California. The agency's high-profile client list includes some huge names like Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Norah Jones, Justin Beiber, Cardi B, and even Beyonce.

Incidentally, K-Pop group aespa also recently signed up with the Creative Arts Agency to expand global activities.

Following Squid Game’s release, Jung Ho Yeon’s popularity too saw a meteoric rise. The actor currently boasts a gigantic 23.6 million followers on Instagram, and the number is increasing every day.

Fans of the star took to social media to celebrate the start of the Squid Game actor’s Hollywood career.

Jung Ho Yeon has been spending a lot of time in the USA lately, along with the rest of the Squid Game cast. The actor recently attended the LACAMA’s 10th annual Art + Film Gala, where she was photographed with her even more famous bestie, BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

sofia @sofiasantolaya_ Jennie and Jung Ho Yeon at the LACMA Art & Film gala last night. Jennie is wearing a AW 2000 Mugler dress and Ho Yeon is in a Louis Vuitton full look Jennie and Jung Ho Yeon at the LACMA Art & Film gala last night. Jennie is wearing a AW 2000 Mugler dress and Ho Yeon is in a Louis Vuitton full look https://t.co/LA4zLR2ezr

Ho Yeon Jung 정호연 @forjunghoyeon According to Lee Jung Jae, Jennie Kim visited the set of Squid Game and sent a coffee truck to support her friend, Ho Yeon Jung. According to Lee Jung Jae, Jennie Kim visited the set of Squid Game and sent a coffee truck to support her friend, Ho Yeon Jung. https://t.co/PxQRTzyW3F

Jung Ho Yeon was also recently announced the new global ambassador for luxury brand Louis Vuitton, adding another feather in her cap as an already extremely well-established model.

