Squid Game Jung Ho Yeon's vlog is winning hearts

Squid Game may have catapulted first-time actor Jung Ho Yeon into the limelight, but a recent video unearthed by fans gives us a throwback to when the star was just beginning her shining career.

Netflix's Squid Game is the biggest show in the world right now, having topped Netflix charts in over 90 countries around the world. Beating Shinda Rhimes' Bridgerton, Squid Game made history by becoming the most-watched Netflix show in the world.

The show's success can be credited to its dark and gritty storyline, and its incredible acting, by relatively rookie actors. In particular, actor Jung Ho Yeon, who played the role of North Korean defector Sae Byeok to perfection, has been commended for her performance. Only a few would believe that this is the 27-year-old model's first acting gig.

Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon introduces herself in old clip

Before venturing into the world of television, Jung Ho Yeon was a familiar face in the modeling industry. She began modeling in 2010, and was even a runner-up on Korea's Next Top Model.

vyonne @R4WDINN3R Jung Ho Yeon for Vogue Japan September 2017 Jung Ho Yeon for Vogue Japan September 2017 https://t.co/QpnKUxySDU

It was in 2020 that Jung Ho Yeon switched to acting, signing up with Saram Entertainment. The actor shot the sweet video for Saram Entertainment's YouTube channel, which has impressed fans across the world

This video, unearthed by curious fans of the actor, was released in June, only a few months before Squid Game took the world by storm. In the vlog, Jung Ho Yeon can be seen introducing herself and her career, humbly reducing her extensive modeling career to call herself "just one of those people."

She says:

"Hello, I’m Jung Ho Yeon. Of course, you guys don’t know who I am. I’m just one person who was working as a model and recently started acting. Yeah, I’m just one of those people. I’m not really anybody. Nice to meet you."

Little did she know that only a few months from then, Jung Ho Yeon would become one of the most recognizable Korean faces in the world, having amassed over 20 million followers on Instagram. Jung Ho Yeon is now the most followed Korean actress in the world, having beaten Lee Song Kyung.

In the 9-minute long vlog, Jung Ho Yeon also introduces her mother and grandmother to the audience, who couldn't stop gushing about how proud they were of her. Fans especially loved how they had collected all the numerous magazines that the stunning actor-model had appeared in.

The comment section of the video is filled with supportive comments from fans:

“'Of course you guys don’t know who i am' look at you know 3 months later. i’m so proud of her she’s the cutest"

"The fact that Squid Game is HoYeon's acting debut and the way she played the role of Kang Sae Byeok is insane🏌️. She's a rookie to the acting field but being able to possess such charisma is no joke. I love u sm❤️"

"I’m imagining how her halmeoni and omma are reacting to her fame now. They must be so proud."

"so she's been pretty since she was a kid. I love how supportive her family is, and her grandmother is so funny lol. I know a little bit of korean, so I understand some of their conversations that's why I can enjoy this video haha. her mom is so supportive too, and she's also pretty! No wonder she has that bright and bubbly personality, her family is so loving🥺 언니 항상 응원할게영❤️"

Viewers have commended the young actor's almost overnight success, with several considering the cynical Kang Sae Byeok, with a heart of gold, to be the best part of Squid Game.

Jon Z @JonZarlengz #SquidGame I’m starting to understand why people love Sae Byeok ☺️ She’s a tough one.Jung Ho-yeon has a hell of an acting career ahead of her after this series (If, acting is what she wishes to continue to do) #SquidGame I’m starting to understand why people love Sae Byeok ☺️ She’s a tough one.Jung Ho-yeon has a hell of an acting career ahead of her after this series (If, acting is what she wishes to continue to do) https://t.co/ggqWPzFikV

The fresh-faced actress's courteous and humble introduction shocked fans, given how much her fame has rocketed since then. No one would make the mistake of calling the Squid Game star "just anybody" now.

Watch the full video here:

While Squid Game might be over, its popularity is only increasing. For Jung Ho Yeon, the world is an oyster and Squid Game is only the first step.

