Squid Game director chose Jung Ho Yeon the moment he saw her audition tape

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of Netflix's mega-hit Squid Game recently revealed that he knew Jung Ho Yeon was the one the moment he watched her audition tape. The director sat down for an interview with K-media outlet Herald POP and opened up about casting model Jung Ho Yeon.

He even revealed that he met with multiple actors, but Jung Ho Yeon's rawness perfectly fit what he had in mind for Kang Sae Byeok or Player 067.

Squid Game Director reveals how he cast Jung Ho Yeon

With model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon's unexpected burst of fame, it was a mystery of how the director Hwang Dong-hyuk cast her for Squid Game.

In a video interview with Herald POP, the Squid Game director revealed that many people auditioned for the show, but he wanted someone new.

He revealed how Jung Ho Yeon caught his eye when he saw her audition tape. The model fit Kang Sae Byeok-vibes perfectly, and the audition convinced the director to cast her.

As the model filmed the tape in New York during New York Fashion Week, he wanted to meet her in person and watch her act. Once he met Jung Ho Yeon, his search for Kang Sae Byeok officially ended.

He said:

"Suddenly, an audition tape came from somewhere, and the moment I saw the tape, I immediately thought that this friend (Jung Ho Yeon) had to do it. I thought it was this friend who gave me something like image, voice, and tone. It was filmed in New York, so I wanted to see it in person. I was convinced even when I saw it in reality." (translated via Google Translate)

In particular, he loved the rawness that Jung Ho Yeon brought with herself. He even said that it is the most fun memory he has with the actress.

The Netflix survival drama Squid Game marks Jung Ho Yeon's debut in the acting industry. Like the show, her acting - complete with her imitation of a North Korean accent and intense expressions - continues to receive praise.

