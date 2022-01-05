Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony

Veteran K-drama actor, Lee Jung Jae, announced that he would not be attending the 2022 Golden Globes via his agency on January 5. The iconic South Korean actor rose to worldwide fame with Netflix’s Squid Game in the exciting year of 2021. Despite being nominated for the Best Actor category, he will be sitting out the ceremony for a few reasons.

A major reason stated by the actor’s agency is Netflix’s boycott of the awards ceremony in light of the diversity issues the awards committee has been accused of for years. Lee Jung Jae now joins multiple other corporations and celebrities who have chosen to boycott the ceremony.

The coveted 2022 Golden Globes, have been in rough waters lately. Following a wide industrial boycott due to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) lack of diversity inclusion, Lee Jung Jae is the latest celebrity to sit out the ceremony.

On January 5, Artist Company, Lee Jung Jae’s agency announced that the actor, even though grateful for his historic nomination, “has decided not to attend the ceremony.” Part of the reason is due to Netflix boycotting the ceremony and part of it is because of the pandemic and quarantine situation.

“He is immensely grateful to have been nominated in the Best Actor category at the Golden Globes, but he has decided not to attend the ceremony. He recognizes that Netflix is not participating in the Golden Globes, as has been widely reported worldwide. He also made the decision considering other factors like the COVID-19 situation and the quarantine requirements.”

Netflix’s decision stems from the film industry’s decision to boycott the awards function because of the HFPA. In a recent LA Times expose, it was revealed that the “critics” in the HFPA lack diversity and representation on multiple levels along with “questionable credentials.” The committee has been accused of being racist and unable to reform its laws.

A major issue also arose during the artful movie Minari, which won the Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language last year. People questioned how a movie based on the Korean-American experience, created by the same people was not included in Best Picture due to its language.

However, the awards cited that the majority of the movie was not in English, which again opened the floodgate of criticism.

The HFPA was accused of racism, having no black members on the committee, snubbing the biggest Black movie contenders, bullying, not admitting multiple reputed entertainment journalists to the committee, sexism, corruption and ethical lapses.

Major broadcasting companies and actors have pulled out of the 2022 Golden Globes. The once highly-acclaimed annual awards show is now struggling to have any star representatives or even a broadcasting channel.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae has also canceled his attendance at the Critics Choice Awards due to COVID.

