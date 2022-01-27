All of Us Are Dead cast list: Who stars in Netflix's zombie horror series and where have you seen them before?

All of Us Are Dead, a much-anticipated South Korean zombie-horror series, based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun, is all set to premiere globally on January 28, 2022 on Netflix. Chun Sung-il has served as the writer of the zombie-horror series and Lee Jae-gyoo who is well-known for his unique direction style in King2Hearts, Trap, and Intimate Strangers has served as the director for this series.

Over the years, the zombie-horror genre has proven to be quite in-demand on Netflix. The upcoming series will revolve around a group of high-school students getting trapped inside the school when a zombie virus passes through the swarming crowd. As the infection caused by the zombie virus worsens, the students find themselves using the labs and libraries to survive.

All of Us Are Dead: Cast list

Find out who stars in Netflix's upcoming zombie horror series and where they have been seen before.

Yoon Chan-young as Cheong-san

Yoon Chan-young will be seen playing the role of Cheong-san in All of Us Are Dead. Yoon Chan-young is a well-known South Korean actor who started his career as a child actor. He has been part of several praiseworthy K-drama series such as When a Man Falls in Love (2013), Gap-dong (2014), Splendid Politics (2015), Six Flying Dragons (2015), Blow Breeze (2016), Dr. Romantic (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), The King in Love (2017), Oh, the Mysterious (2018), Everything and Nothing (2019), Doctor John (2019), Nobody Knows (2020), Do You Like Brahms? (2020), and more.

He has also played significant roles in several movies such as The Legacy (2014), Mourning Grave (2014), Manhole (2014), My Son Is Puberty (2017), Mothers (2017), Birthday (2019), The Fault Is Not Yours (2019), and Light for the Youth (2020).

Park Ji-hoo as Ohn-jo

South Korean actress Park Ji-hoo will be playing the role of Ohn-jo in the series All of Us Are Dead. Her performance in House of Hummingbird (2018) was critically acclaimed. She has been a part of many well-received movies such as Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned (2016), Fabricated City (2017), The Witness (2018), and Black Light (2021).

She has also played prominent roles in two very popular TV series such as the role of Lee Ha-yan in Sweet Revenge 2 (2018) and Jung Da-hee in Beautiful World (2019). It's only a matter of time now before viewers get to see what this talented actress brings to the table in this upcoming zombie-horror series on Netflix.

Jo Yi-yun as Nam-ra

South Korean actress Jo Yi-hyun will be seen playing the role of Nam-ra in All of Us Are Dead. She made her acting debut in 2017. Since then, she has been a part of several well-known TV series such as Witch's Court (2017), Sweet Revenge (2017), The Guest (2018), Bad Papa (2018), Less Than Evil (2018), My Country: The New Age (2019), Hospital Playlist (2020-2021), How to Buy a Friend (2020), School 2021 (2021), and Inspector Koo (2021).

She has also been part of two critically acclaimed movies as well such as Metamorphosis (2019), where she played the significant role of Park Hyeon-ju and Homme Fatale (2019), where she was seen playing the cameo role of Soo-yang.

Other members in the long ensemble of the upcoming zombie horror series All of Us Are Dead entail Park-solomon as Su-hyuk, Yoo In-soo as Gwi-nam, Lee Kyu-hyung as Song Jae-ik, Kim Byung-chul as Lee Byeong-chan, Shin Jae-hwi as Chang-hoon, Lee Chae-eun as Hee-soo, Kim Bo-yun as Seo Hyo-ryeong, Bae Hae-seon as Park Eui-won, Yoon Gyung-ho as Jung Yong-nam, Kim Jin-young as Ji-min, Lee Sang-hee as Park Seon-hwa, and several others.

Don't miss All of Us Are Dead, arriving this January 28, 2022 on Netflix.

