All of Us are Dead: Release date, trailers, cast and plot 

The latest K-drama on its way to becoming sensational is the apocalyptic zombie drama, All of Us are Dead. With teasers and a trailer for the mysterious high school drama, it is becoming the talk of the town. After the hit drama Kingdom, the high school horror drama will be raising the stakes for apocalyptic dramas in the Korean industry.

From the cast, the story, release dates, to mysteries, first looks and release schedules, here’s a guide to getting familiar with the K-drama before its release.

What is the story of All of Us are Dead?

The upcoming zombie drama is adapted from a popular Naver webtoon titled Now at Our School created by Joo Dong-geun. The story revolves around a high school that becomes ground-zero for a deadly virus outbreak.

As officials learn about the outbreak, the school shuts down and students get trapped in the big school lurking with rabid, infected, blood-thirsty high-schoolers. The drama shows a group of students’ journey as they try to survive and a mysterious professor who seems to know more about the virus than he intends to show.

Who stars in All of Us are Dead?

The apocalyptic drama not only features a refreshing route in terms of story, but also a relatively fresh cast. The main cast of students features Yoon Chan Sung, Park Ji Hoo, Choi Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In Soo. Among them, Choi Yi Hyun is the most well known and has been winning hearts from her stints in Hospital Playlist and School 2021.

The drama also features SY Castle’s Kim Byung Chul as a professor. His character is introduced as he speaks to his students about the relationship between a virus and humanity, emphasizing how humans can never defeat a virus.

Lee Kyu Hyung of Prison Playbook fame and Lee Yoo Mi of Squid Game fame also feature as supporting cast members.

All of Us are Dead: Teasers and Trailer

On December 31, Netflix teased the show with a poster drop. The poster was a drone shot of the school with a bloody, messy, zombie-filled playground with a January 28, 2022 release date penned at the bottom.

The streaming platform then released two teasers that showcased the chaos at Hyosan High School and the many secrets, friendships and most likely relationships brewing amidst the apocalypse.

Most recently, the official trailer for the show was released. The trailer showed a glimpse of the beginning of the zombie outbreak in school and the mysterious character of Kim Byung Chul as the professor.

From the country that brought the world classic zombie thrillers like Train to Busan and Kingdom, expectations are high for All of Us are Dead.

Catch All of Us are Dead on January 28, 2022 on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi