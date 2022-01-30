Who survives in 'All Of Us Are Dead?'

The latest Netflix K-drama, All Of Us Are Dead, is a zombie apocalypse show in which the first case of zombie appearance takes place in a high school. Almost all of the students become infected due to a virus created by one of their teachers.

In 12 episodes, the show captures the journey of students in Hyosan High School, who survived the first onslaught of the rabid virus. There is a mix of school students, a couple of detectives, and one of the students’ relatives who make up the survivor group.

List of individuals at the beginning of 'All Of Us Are Dead'

The survivors of the initial wave include:

Nam On-ju (Park Ji-hu), Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young), Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), Lee Su-hyeok (Lomon), Lee Na-yeon (Lee Yoo-min), Han Gyeong-su (Ham Sang-min), Yoon I-sak (Kim Ju-ah), Seo Hyo-ryung (Kim Bo-yoon), Kim Ji-min (Kim Jin-young), Yang Dae-su (Lim Jae-hyeok), Oh Joon-young (Ahn Seung-kyoon), Jang Woo-jin (Son Sang-yeon), Jang Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri), Jung Min-jae (Jin Ho-eun), Park Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem), Yoo Joon-sung (Yang Han-yeol), Min Eun-ji (Oh Hye-soo), Kim Cheol-soo (Ahn Ji-ho), Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo).

Police detective Song Jae-il, who investigates Byeong-chan and learns about the research, and his assistant Jeon Ho-cheol (Park Jae-chul). They survived the outbreak and helped the military with information regarding the virus.

Firefighters Nam So-ju (Jeon Bae-su) and Kim U-sin (Woo Ji-hyun) also survived the initial outbreak. All Of Us Are Dead captures these characters’ journey over 12 episodes

List of everyone who survives at the end

1) Nam On-ju

On-ju in All Of Us Are Dead is firefighter So-ju’s daughter and she uses her wits to survive the zombie infestation. The things that she learned from him helped her come up with ideas. Some of them did not just help her survive but also helped her friends. She loses her best friend I-sak and the boy she falls in love with — Cheong-san to the virus.

2) Choi Nam-ra

Nam-ra is the class president who maintains her calm even during extreme duress. She helps the group with her logical thinking. After Gwi-nam bites her, she transforms into a mutated version of the zombie. Her logical thinking is intact and her friends slowly but surely trust her not to hurt them. So she continues to help them by using the superpowers that she gains through the mutation.

3) Lee Su-hyeok

Lee Su-hyeok is Cheong-san’s close friend in All Of Us Are Dead. On-ju has a crush on him at the beginning of the show. However, he is interested in Nam-ra. He is one of the main reasons Nam-ra gets accepted by their friends. He uses his strength and his fighting skills to help his friends.

4) Seo Hyo-ryung

Hyo-ryung is Nam-ra, On-ju, and Su-hyeok’s classmate. She is timid but strong and survives by remaining with her friends until the end. She is almost bitten by zombies when her best friend — Ji-min — decides to abandon her in fear in All Of Us Are Dead. However, one of the boys in the group helps her and saves her life.

5) Yang Dae-su

Yang Dae-su, one of Nam-ra’s classmates in All Of Us Are Dead, initially sticks with the survivor's group because there is strength in numbers. He becomes close to them, struggling every minute to stay alive and helps his friends keep things light with his humor.

6) Jang Ha-ri

Jang Ha-ri is a senior student and a sharpshooter in training and Jang Woo-jin’s sister. She uses her shooting skills to survive. Initially, in All Of Us Are Dead, she was with a group of kids who hunkered down in a ladies' washroom. She reunites with her brother while attempting to flee to the mountains behind the school. Unfortunately, her brother sacrificed his life for her.

7) Park Mi-jin

Park Mi-jin is another senior student in All Of Us Are Dead, who survives solely by trusting her instincts. She manages to use any weapon within reach to skewer the zombies and is also able to maintain distance from friends who turn zombies. She has no qualms skewering them either if it means she and her friends can survive.

8) Song Jae-il

Song Jae-il is the detective in charge of investigating Byeong-chan in All Of Us Are Dead, the teacher who created the virus. He learns about a laptop that holds complete research regarding the virus that can help the government in stopping the outbreak. He does his best to retrieve the laptop and also saves people.

9) Jeon Ho-cheol

Jeon Ho-cheol is Song Jae-il’s assistant in finding the laptop. He is not as courageous as his senior in All Of Us Are Dead but sticks with him until the end. The two of them, along with a baby, an influencer and a child, make it to the quarantine center for survivors.

10) Kim U-sin

Kim U-sin is So-ju’s assistant firefighter in All Of Us Are Dead. He survives the apocalypse because his senior leaves him behind. So-ju sacrifices his life for his daughter, but he doesn’t expect the same from U-sin. Instead, he wants his assistant to survive until the end.

