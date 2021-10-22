School 2021: Release date, cast, plot and more about the K-drama

School 2021 is the fourth movie in the School franchise. Before this year's edition, three shows and three movies had been released by broadcast network KBS. School 1, School 2, School 3, School 4, School 2013, Who Are You: School 2015, School 2017, and School 2021 are the other titles of the franchise. The franchise is also known to have helped many stars launch their careers.

Lee Jong-suk, Kim Woo-bin, Kim Se-jung and Kim Jung-Hyun are some of the actors who attained stardom down the line with their work. School 2021 is based on the novel titled Oh, Naui Namjadeul!

Release date of School 2021

As of now, the show is expected to be released in November 2011, however the dates have not been finalized by the broadcasting network KBS. The show will take over the slot currently occupied by Dali and the Cocky Prince. It will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Cast of School 2021

Kim Yo-han as Gong Ki-joon

Actor Kim Yo-han will be seen playing the role of Gong Ki-joon in the show. He is a member of K-Pop group WEi and is known for his work in A Love So Beautiful. He played the lead role in the show which is a remake of a Chinese show of the same name. He also played small roles in shows such as Zombie Detective and Mouse.

Cho Yi-hyun as Jin Ji-won

Actor Cho Yi-hyun will play the role of Jin Ji-won in School 2021. She is well-known for playing the role of Jang Yun-bok in Hospital Playlist season 1 and Hospital Playlist season 2. She will be seen playing the lead role for the first time in School 2021.

Other cast members of School 2021:

Choo Yeong-Woo as Jung Young-Joo

Hwang Boreumbyeol as Kang Seo-Young

Kim Kang-Min as Ji Ho-Sung

Seo Hee-Sun as Go Eun-Bi

Park In-Hwan as Gong Young-Soo

Jun Suk-Ho as Lee Kang-Hoon

Kim Gyu-Sun as Song Chae-Rin

Lee Ji-Ha as Koo Mi-Hee

Kim Min-Sang as Lee Han-Soo

Jo Seung-Yeon as Jin Deok-Gyu

Kim Soo-Jin as Jo Yong-Mi

Plot of School 2021

School 2021 is about a young man, Gong Ki-joon, who had to give up taekwondo due to unforeseen circumstances in his family. He had to give up on full-time school and join a vocational school as his father's business went bankrupt. The story is about him and Na Geum-young, a student in the vocational school who wants to be a YouTuber. How they cross paths and what their school life is like in comparison to a full-time high school will be the crux of the show.

Still promos and teasers for School 2021

Also Read

So far, teasers for the show have not been released, however, still promos for the show came out on October 21.

In the promo of the K-Drama, the members of the woodworking club at school are seen, and this includes actor Kim Yo-han as Gong Ki-joon with a helmet and ruler. He is a teenager who is in search of a new dream. Actor Cho Yi-hyun, who plays Jin Ji-won, holds up a floor plan. Chu Young Woo as Jung Young-joo as Jung Young-joo sits on a piece of wood.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan