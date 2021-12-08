EVERGLOW Aisha’s bullying charges turn out “false” as accusers admit spreading fake information

Yuehua Entertainment announced that EVERGLOW’s Aisha has officially been cleared of her bullying allegations on December 7, 2021. The agency’s report stated that the accusers admitted their online charges were false. In February 2022, the accuser made online posts claiming Aisha was a perpetrator of se*ual harassment and bullying in school.

Aisha’s case arose when the K-pop industry was struck with a wave of bullying charges. Despite the agency denying it with strict statements, the case gained momentum.

Agency updates fans about EVERGLOW Aisha’s bullying controversy, states accusers have apologized

In February 2021, two authors uploaded posts on an online community accusing a 00 liner K-pop female idol of bullying and harassing them with se*ual insults. The idol was later revealed to be EVERGLOW’s lead rapper, Aisha.

Yuehua Entertainment stood up against the accusations and released a statement denying them. They asked people not to disseminate false information and warned the accusers that they would take “strong measures to protect their artists.”

Months later, on December 7, the agency released a statement updating fans about the current situation of Aisha’s bullying controversy. They shared that they had taken legal action against the individuals, who apologized and admitted their posts were fake.

The agency said:

“We [Yuehua Entertainment] have taken legal action against the two authors who posted false information and defamed Aisha on an online community. They both recently admitted that their content was false and apologized for causing psychological damage to the artist, as well as their family for defaming her reputation. They submitted an official statement of remorse.”

The accusers have even apologized to Aisha for their horrific misdeeds and promised they would not spread false news and accusations in the future. The agency ended the statement with stern words that they would not be lenient against malicious posters defaming their artists.

EVERGLOW Aisha’s controversy led to the agency decreasing her participation in most of the group’s content. As a Forever (EVERGLOW’s fandom) pointed out, Aisha stopped being active on any social media, be it Twitter, Fancafe, Weverse, or even VLive.

mena @sihyeonsha she also stopped doing vlives, alone or with other members. from february to may, forevers never got an update about how aisha was doing, if she was well or if she took an hiatus. she also stopped doing vlives, alone or with other members. from february to may, forevers never got an update about how aisha was doing, if she was well or if she took an hiatus.

mena @sihyeonsha just before the comeback, everglow released a mini documentary in which each girl talked about each of their struggles and aisha said that she felt really badly when the scandal occurred, that she thought she was a bad person and that forevers wouldn’t love her anymore. just before the comeback, everglow released a mini documentary in which each girl talked about each of their struggles and aisha said that she felt really badly when the scandal occurred, that she thought she was a bad person and that forevers wouldn’t love her anymore.

Fans heaved a sigh of relief when they found out that Aisha was involved in their May comeback with album Last Melody. However, they demanded explanations from the agency about any updates regarding the member. Finally, months later, fans have a concrete answer.

Meanwhile, EVERGLOW recently returned with their third mini-album Return of The Girl with title track PIRATE.

Edited by R. Elahi