EVERGLOW stylists accused of plagiarizing WINDOWSEN's clothing during "Pirate" promotions

EVERGLOW's team of stylists as well as their management are currently in hot water after they were caught plagiarizing designs.

The K-pop girl group, in particular Yiren, were spotted wearing plagiarized apparel during their promotions for their latest release, Pirate.

WINDOWSEN, the high-fashion designer brand that made the accusations, has uploaded a post on their Instagram asking Yuehua Entertainment to take responsibility.

EVERGLOW's stylist apologizes for unintentionally buying stolen designs

On 2 November 2021, high-fashion futuristic designer brand Windowsen (run by Sensen Lii) posted on Instagram a long letter to Yuehua Entertainment and their stylist team for allegedly plagiarizing the designer brand's corset.

Not only was the design supposedly plagiarized, but only one piece of the corset was supposed to exist, as it was exclusively made for Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai. She wore the corset during her Ugly Beauty tour in 2020.

Windowsen asked Yuehua to take down every instance of their promotional content where the corset was displayed. It was mainly worn by EVERGLOW's Yiren, who donned it in several shots of their new music video and for the group's promotional photoshoot.

Ironically, the name of their release was Pirate, a point that many commenters on Windowsen's Instagram mentioned.

Soon after the issue was brought up, the stylist involved in buying the corset issued an apology on their Instagram page. They explained that they had bought the product from a website, not knowing that the design was stolen.

They took full responsibility for the mistake and stated that they would be in contact with Windowsen to resolve the issue as smoothly as possible.

Instances of plagiarism in the K-pop industry have happened on multiple occasions, whether it be labels accused of copying others or foreign artists accused of copying K-pop groups.

In October 2021, when SM Entertainment's girl group Aespa released promotional pictures for their comeback track Savage, the label was accused of copying the work of several British and Japanese designers.

One of the latest controversies is regarding JYP Entertainment's newest group, whose concepts are said to be "too close" to Starship Entertainment's Monsta X.

