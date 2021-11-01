JYP Entertainment accused of copying Monsta X while promoting its new group

The spotlight is currently on Monsta X since JYP Entertainment began to receive heavy backlash after being accused of copying the six-member K-pop group.
JYP Entertainment is in the process of teasing its brand new K-pop group that is set to debut sometime this year. After unveiling the group's logo, fans began to point out the similarities it shares with Monsta X's current logo.
Fans enraged at JYP Entertainment after noticing glaring similarities to Monsta X
On 31 October 2021, JYP Entertainment dropped a new teaser for their upcoming K-pop group, which will be making its debut very soon.
The caption, "Heroes are coming", is a nod to the previous mysterious teaser that JYP uploaded a few days prior.
At the end of the video posted on 24 October 2021, the words "We Are All Heroes" can be seen displayed on a black screen. The new teaser, "Heroes are Coming", is a direct connection to those words.
The October 31 post, meant to be a logo reveal for the rookie group, has received heavy backlash from fans of Starship Entertainment's six-member K-pop group Monsta X. Several pointed out the direct similarities, stating that it looked "essentially the same," albeit with a line drawn in the middle for the JYP group.
The backlash, which has been going on for the past 17 hours, does not seem like it will slow down any time soon. Others noted how the group's concept of being "heroes" was another Monsta X reference.
Hero is a Monsta X track that was released in the K-pop band's second EP, Rush, back in September 2015.
The criticism coming in from fans has been strong. Many brought up how Starship Entertainment's K-pop group member, Shownu, "would not be returning to JYP," a reference to how he used to be a trainee under JYP Entertainment.
The new JYP K-pop group is rumored to be a part of the four that were planned to debut under the entertainment label sometime between this year and the next.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
JYP Entertainment continues to be on the receiving end of a large wave of criticism. As of now, the label has not made any comment and it is unknown whether they are planning to address the backlash or not.