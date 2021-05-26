EVERGLOW announces Sihyeon as new leader at "FIRST" showcase

EVERGLOW shocked many when they announced a new leader at their latest "FIRST" showcase. Making a comeback after eight months with their third mini-album, "Last Melody," the group announced that Sihyeon would be EVERGLOW's new leader.

Also read: BTS X McDonald's Meals launched in Malaysia, and ARMY says it has "the cutest paper bag"

Everything to know about EVERGLOW

[TRANS] "Monster rookies EVERGLOW, the day they debuted their dazzling song ‘Bon Bon Chocolat’"



🔗https://t.co/J9CVC9E3EQ pic.twitter.com/mxYdMMElG7 — aminaa #LASTMELODY (@evglowz) March 18, 2021

Releasing one hit song after another, EVERGLOW rightfully earned the title of "rookie monsters" and "K-pop's Next Big Thing" a few years back.

Debuting under Yue Hua Entertainment in 2019, the group has already topped multiple music charts and garnered over 100 and 200 million views for their "Adios" and "DUN DUN" music videos, respectively.

The brand, composed of Sihyeon, E:U, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren, just made a comeback with the song "FIRST!"

Also read: EXO's Lay Trends as rumors suggest he will participate in the group's comeback, here's everything we know

EVERGLOW's leader situation

During the showcase for their latest comeback, "The Last Melody," EVERGLOW announced that they would be undergoing a leader change. E:U, the band's leader for two years, stepped down from the position.

Being the oldest in the group, E:U was given the position of leader during their rookie years. She also holds the position of main rapper and dancer.

Sihyeon was announced as the new leader of EVERGLOW. Born in 1999, she is the lead vocalist, visual, and face of the group.

Also read: BTS' "hand-gesture" segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wins hearts online

Why did E:U step down as EVERGLOW’s leader?

Speaking to press and fans at the group's online showcase, E:U stated that it wasn't hard while being the leader, but she didn't have the strength to continue. The former leader went on to say that she'll support Sihyeon in her new role with complete confidence in her abilities.

"I didn't have any strength while being a leader. I think that Sihyeon will play a good role as a leader after me. As the eldest sister, I will make Sihyeon support you with confidence."

Sihyeon thanked the former leader for her support and assured fans that she would lead EVERGLOW further towards success.

"I will take responsibility and work hard to better harmonize with the members."

Fans welcome Sihyeon as EVERGLOW's new leader

Although many For Evers have welcomed Sihyeon with open arms, many question the reason behind E:U stepping down as EVERGLOW's leader.

Ok that previously groups have changed leader but I just need to know why EU decided to not be leader anymore like was it stressful or something? — EVERGLOW(break) (@AllggBp) May 25, 2021

wait why did eu give up her position as leader i’m so lost — cia⁷ (@hsktro) May 25, 2021

wait why did eu gave up her position as a leader??? hope she’s okay — ً (@yoongisletter) May 26, 2021

Sihyeon is the new leader for Everglow, E:U lead the this group for more than 2 years.... This is so sad but at the same point please don’t spread hate towards sihyeon, I don’t think E:U was forced to do so, it can be their own decision so please wait for the confirmation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pBZG6LMd3S — Shiv❣️ | EVERGLOW COMEBACK (@pocketsihyeon) May 25, 2021

gg! Thank you E:U ❤️

Welcome EVERGLOW's new leader Kim Sihyeon! ❤️pic.twitter.com/MmGKFPdKh1 — GIRLGROUP MENFESS (@girlgrouparea) May 26, 2021

sihyeon is everglows leader now i know she will be a good leader. i hope e:u is fine and knows that she was a amazing leader. i love her so much — lara (@aishasprint) May 25, 2021

Other fans showered E:U with love and thanked her for leading EVERGLOW through the last two years.

EVERYONE SAY THANKYOU LEADER EU😭😭 — ⚘ semi ia (@euglows_) May 25, 2021

I’m going to miss Eu as the leader Thank you for all of the hard work ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Starry Seulgi (@Tarogingertea) May 25, 2021

sihyeon is now the leader of everglow! thanks to eu for those two years ♥ pic.twitter.com/ksTGkOG0lw — sihyeon pics (@syeonfile) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, KCON announced EVERGLOW as part of the 3rd line-up for KCON:TACT 4 U 2021.

Also read: "I think I can die peacefully now": Stray Kids' Bang Chan reacts to Ryan Reynolds sending him a bottle of gin with his autograph