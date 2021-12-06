"I am not the person of that rumor": Choi Ye Na denies all involvement in CJ Group sponsorship scandal

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Ye Na has finally denied sponsorship rumors after certain netizens identified her as the unnamed 'A' in the scandal involving CJ Group chaebol Lee Jae Hwan.

Recently, several news agencies in South Korea alleged that Lee Jae Hwan, who happens to be the younger brother of CJ Group President, acted as a sponsor for an unnamed celebrity,' A'. According to the reports, which included a series of texts as evidence, the CEO allegedly helped ‘A’ break into acting. ‘A’, according to the reports, was originally an idol.

While Lee Jae Hwan denied assisting ‘A’ in any manner, several Internet sleuths claimed that the unnamed celebrity was none other than Choi Ye Na, who used to be a part of the K-pop group IZ*ONE. Choi Ye Na was last seen in the 2021 mystery drama, Girls' High School Mystery Class.

Choi Ye Na's agency, Yuehua Entertainment, threatens legal action against those who spread the rumor involving CJ Group's Lee Jae Hwan

In the aftermath of Choi Ye Na being accused of being sponsored by the CJ Group's Lee Jae Hwan, her label, Yuehua Entertainment, released an official statement, stating their plans to pursue legal action against those who spread these malicious rumors. The statement said,

We are firmly confirming that Choi Ye Na has nothing to do with the said rumors. In response, we are taking strict legal action against malicious commenters who inflicted psychological harm and pain on Choi Ye Na, who is just spreading her wings for her dreams in her early 20s.

Choi Ye Na states she is not the person in the rumor

On December 6, not long after her agency’s statement, Choi Ye Na herself penned a heartfelt note addressing the situation. Her statement, which was posted on Yuehua Entertainment's official website, said (translated):

"Hello, this is Choi Ye Na. I was hesitant to address this issue with my fans. But I've finally worked up my courage to write because I couldn't see my name getting involved with such a shocking rumor.

I was eating at home when I first realized I was named as the person of a malicious rumor after reading an article. I was so baffled to see my name rapidly spread as if it were true when I have not even met him and have no involvement whatsoever.

I don't understand why I have to go through such a preposterous thing while I was just working hard, pursuing my dream...And I am still frustrated and upset because it seems many people are believing the rumors.

It hurts me to think how much my fans would have been surprised. I am not the person of that rumor. I am not even slightly associated with it. Don't worry. It was sad and shocking but I'm trying to focus on my work again for my fans. I promise I will present myself again as positive, tough, and resilient as I have always been, if not better.

The winter has come. I hope no one suffers from this anymore. You understand, right? Please put your health first!"

After reading the idol-turned-actor’s post, several of her fans have come out in support of Choi Ye Na, claiming to stand by her amidst these hateful rumors.

Meanwhile, Choi Ye Na is all set to star in The World of My 17 Season 2 and the new season of the variety show Idol Dictation Contest.

