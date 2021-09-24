Ex-iKON rapper B.I sentenced to 4 years of probation, doesn't appeal

Fans of B.I are awe-struck at the recent decision that he and his legal side made, after it was revealed that they had'nt appealed his sentence.

The K-pop idol was fined, put on probation, and asked to complete multiple hours of educational courses after his recent drug scandal put him in a negative spotlight with both the media and law.

As B.I's case finally comes to an end, many are giving their take on the South Korean judiciary system and the severity of the case itself.

What happened to former iKON member B.I?

In 2019, news broke that Kim Hanbin, or B.I of iKON, had attempted to purchase marijuana and LSD in 2016. His dealer turned out to be Han Seohee, who was also involved with labelmate Bigbang's T.O.P for drug-related issues.

After a long investigation into the entire case, Hanbin was eventually fined around $1.3k and sentenced to 4 years on probation. This means he would not be going to jail but instead be released in public while staying under supervision.

Hanbin will also have to complete 80 hours of community service and complete 40 hours of drug education courses. More information regarding his sentencing can be found here.

After his sentencing, B.I and the prosecution had the chance to appeal. This effectively means asking for a revision of the sentence B.I received, which could result in either no change, a reduced sentencing, or a complete re-trial of the case. An appeal could either go in favor of B.I or have the opposite effect.

On September 23, 2021, it was reported that neither the prosecution nor B.I's side had appealed the sentencing. His sentence was passed on September 10, 2021, and many of his fans celebrated that day as the day he attained "freedom".

B.I was a member of the K-pop boy group iKon, which debuted in 2015. After a successful few years as the leader of the group, he left in 2019 owing to the heavy criticism he faced after his drug scandal broke out.

Hanbin has repeatedly made known to the public his guilt regarding the case. During the first trial, when he was given a chance to express his sentiments regarding the situation, he stated that he "made a completely foolish mistake in the past".

