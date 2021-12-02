CJ Group chaebol Lee Jae Hwan accused of allegedly 'sponsoring' former female idol A

After Kim Seon Ho’s Actor K controversy, another scandal involving an unnamed Korean celebrity and CJ group president’s youngest brother Lee Jae Hwan appears to be afoot.

The Korean news agency, 8 News, recently reported that chaebol Lee Jae Hwan had been accused of sponsoring a former female idol, identified only as A.

In the entertainment industry, the term "sponsorship" is widely recognized as a code phrase for a celebrity s*xually entertaining a businessperson in exchange for money or leverage in their industry.

Lee Jae Hwan is the younger brother of CJ Group President

According to the reports, the unknown artist labeled 'A', is a former idol and now a celebrity, although they do not specify what kind. Lee Jae Hwan happens to be the chairperson of the subsidiary companies of CJ Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in South Korea.

The news report contained a series of screenshots of text messages exchanged between Lee Jae Hwan and an unnamed source. In the messages, the CEO can be seen discussing A’s music promotions and how to take care of them:

"Regarding A, she seems to have more interest in her music distribution rather than her YouTube activities, so I’ve already told our music business department to cooperate with her for the confirmation of her music release and promotions forthcoming."

Another series of text messages, this time between Lee Jae Hwan and A, were also released:

A: “Mr Chairman, what are you doing? It’s cold so don’t go out!”

Lee Jae Hwan: “Thinking of A.”

A: “Really? Hehehe.”

The text exchanges were revealed in the report (Image via Allkpop)

While Lee Jae Hwan's agents were contacted by a news outlet regarding the situation, the CJ Group chaebol denied assisting A in any manner. However, he did say that one of his subordinates had advised him to contact her because she might be useful in the industry.

This is not the first time a sponsorship scandal has rocked the nation. While some netizens believe that the exchange of favors for monetary and social growth is fair, prostitution and activities similar to it are illegal in South Korea.

絢香 @ayaka99id @Koreaboo The female celebrity will have much to lose, but Lee Jae Hwan not, instead he will got a lot a love call from other girls who want him to be their sugar daddy @Koreaboo The female celebrity will have much to lose, but Lee Jae Hwan not, instead he will got a lot a love call from other girls who want him to be their sugar daddy

The imbalance of power between the aspiring artist or actor, and those who “sponsor” them, often puts the former in a weaker spot and more susceptible to harm.

KDRAMA SMOOTHIE⁷ @KdramaSmoothie In loving memory of Jang Ja Yeon aka Sunny (1980-2009) ❤️



The movie “Norigae” was made based on the story of her death. In loving memory of Jang Ja Yeon aka Sunny (1980-2009) ❤️The movie “Norigae” was made based on the story of her death. https://t.co/ieCDw7ITlB

Late actress Jang Ja Yeon's case can attest to this fact. In 2006, she made her commercial debut amidst the blossoming Hallyu Wave. Jang went on to make an appearance in the drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009. However, on March 7, 2009, the actor died by suicide after it was revealed that her agent Kim Sung Hoon, had frequently abused her and forced her to have s*x with various powerful men in the industry.

