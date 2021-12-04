'Squid Game' creator gives his seal of approval to MrBeast's illustrious rendition of the popular Netflix show

The mastermind behind the popular Netflix show Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has given his seal of approval to Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's recreation of his brainchild.

MrBeast unleashed his rendition of the show on November 24 and sent the entire world into a state of frenzy. The Korean thriller has broken several viewing records and remains one of the hottest topics months after its release.

The show delves into the lives of characters who are riddled with mounting financial debt and other hardships. Interestingly, they sign-up for an array of life-or-death children’s games to try to take home a massive cash prize.

MrBeast @MrBeast Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol https://t.co/Z196lyz4Ig

Naturally, MrBeast who has a reputation for being a philanthropic streamer, took on the task of recreating the popular show to give out a massive reward to the winner.

While his rendition has received a mixed response from fans, Hwang Dong-hyuk seemed particularly impressed by it.

Director of 'Squid Game' lauds MrBeast for his recreation

Hwang Dong-hyuk was interviewed at the 2021 Gotham Awards and was unsurprisingly asked to comment on MrBeast's recreation of his highly acclaimed show.

Here's what he said with a massive smile on his face:

"I watched some of it. I loved it! It helped me to promote the show, too, so please, I want more people to do it!"

From the looks of it, he's a huge fan of MrBeast's recreation, so much so that he would love more creators to come forward with their renditions.

MrBeast is yet to comment on the same. However, he did credit Hwang Dong-hyuk at the end of his Squid Game video, saying:

“We took huge inspiration from this show and I genuinely appreciate you.”

MrBeast's recreation receives a mixed response

The community was ecstatic to see what the philantrhipic streamer had in store for them. Naturally, there was a lot of tittle-tattle around it when the video came out. However, the video received a mixed response.

After weeks of sharing images from behind the scenes, MrBeast finally received his $3.5 million Squid Game recreation. The recreation featured 456 contestants, and the set looked right out of the original show. The video has stacked upwards of 110 million views.

Sadly, it has received its fair share of criticism as well. MrBeast has been heavily criticized for plagiarizing the concept behind the show. Furthermore, the community feels he could've helped a lot more people with the amount he spent on the recreation, which many in the community feel was unnecessary.

