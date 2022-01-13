Top 5 new K-pop groups to watch out for in 2022

It's just two weeks into the new year, and the K-pop scene is already buzzing with news of new groups. Every year sees new groups being launched into the market, some standing the test of time in the ever growing industry, while some fade in the background.

With the global pandemic still hitting the world hard, labels have adapted to introducing their groups through social media teasers to stand out. Many well known labels have already announced that they will be debuting new groups soon, the biggest name being JYP Entertainment's up-and-coming girl group.

To make it easier to keep up with the news, here is a cumulation of groups to keep on your radar.

HYBE and JYP to debut new K-pop groups in 2022

1) JYP New Girl Group

Three years after ITZY's debut, JYP entertainment is ready for their new girl group to heat up the market. The seven-member group is tentatively named JYPn and is set to debut in February 2022.

On December 10, the company released an “All Qualified” video introducing the seven members. In the months leading up to the big reveal, they had released “Qualifying” videos of individual members or units performing covers to tease the big project.

2) "I-LAND 2" - HYBE New Girl Group

HYBE and MNET have once again joined hands to create the next big girl group through the second season of the hit reality show, I-LAND. They kicked off global auditions for I-LAND 2 in September 2021, with the broadcast to take place in the first half of 2022.

"Find Your I" aims to find girls with "unlimited potential" in vocal, dance or rap categories.

3) P NATION LOUD

PSY's P NATION is ready to debut its first-ever boy group. The six-member group was formed through a K-pop survival show of the same name, where PSY and JYP Entertainment's J.Y. Park hand-picked two boy groups to debut under their respective labels.

In August 2021, PSY unveiled the final lineup for LOUD, which includes Choi Tae Hun, Woo Kyung Jun, Jang Hyun Soo, Cheon Jun Hyeok, Eun Hwi, Oh Sung Jun and Tanaka Koki.

4) Kep1er

Formed through one of the biggest K-pop survival shows of 2021, Kep1er is the only group to have already made their debut from this list. Formed through MNET's survival show Girls Planet 999, Kep1er made their debut on January 2, 2022, with the mini album 'First Impact'.

The nine-member group is being managed by WAKEONE and Swing entertainment.

5) TAN

TAN is a seven-member boy group formed through MBC's K-pop survival show Extreme Debut: Wild Idol. Set to make its debut in 2022, the group's name is an acronym for 'To All Nations' and is managed by Think Entertainment. They made their stage debut at the 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon festival.

The survival show evaluated contestants based on their physical stamina, skill level, and hidden potential as they take to the outdoors and battle for the chance to debut.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia