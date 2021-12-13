‘KEP1ER IS BACK’ trends as the girl group drops final concept photo for ‘First Impact’

Kep1er fans are among the most joyous in the K-pop community today, as the group dropped the final concept photo for their debut album on December 13 KST. Fans have been waiting with bated breath about the updates regarding the group’s January 3 debut and the wait has been worth it.

With the release of the third group concept photo for title track WA DA DA, fans believe the “Holy Trinity” has finally been completed.

Kep1er releases third concept photo for debut album ‘FIRST ALBUM’

The nine members of Kep1er have been in the limelight since their time on Mnet’s survival program Girls Planet 999. Even though their formation received more hate than support, Kep1er is easily on its way to becoming one of the top rookie girl groups of 2022.

The group previously released two concept photos for their debut album, FIRST IMPACT. One concept was dreamy, doll-themed, while the other was utterly contrasting, oozing an emo-punk vibe. The third concept, the chic teasers, were only released of individual photos. The group's agencies followed the process of releasing solo concepts in units of three first and then a final group photo.

After the solo teaser release, unforeseen circumstances led to the group's debut date being postponed. With a gap, the group is now back with their group photo, making fans trend ‘KEP1ER IS BACK’ and ‘#ReconnectedWithKer1er.’

Check out the group photo below:

Meanwhile, fans are all over the place with this potential news of the group coming back on their promotional tracks. They are in awe of the girls’ visuals in the photos.

Cutepotch_05@yahoo.com @Cutepotch0 @kep1erpics_ @official_kep1er Wahhhhhh Cant wait for Jan 3😭 I will surely stan this group😭🥰 @kep1erpics_ @official_kep1er Wahhhhhh Cant wait for Jan 3😭 I will surely stan this group😭🥰

The two companies currently manage the group - Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment - for two years and six months, but their popularity is no joke. The first episode of their variety show Kep1er-view sits at 1.8 million views on YouTube as of writing, which is an incredible feat for a group that hasn’t even debuted yet.

When is Kep1er debuting?

Kep1er’s debut date was previously delayed as one of their staff members tested positive for COVID. The members’ results came out negative. Previously, the group was scheduled for a debut on December 14, 2021. After the postponement, Kep1er will debut on January 3, 2022, with FIRST IMPACT.

Edited by R. Elahi