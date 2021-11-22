Kep1er surprises fans with a debut announcement and a teaser 

Girls Planet 999’s newest girl group, Kep1er, is officially all set for their long-awaited debut in December!

This year's winners of Girl Planet 999, Mnet's idol audition show, were recently announced. While the name itself, which is a reference to an 18th-century scientist, received a mixed reception, the nine members of the band, particularly Heuing Bahiyyih, were embroiled in their fair share of controversy, given Mnet’s controversial voting system.

Now though, the controversies have died down and the talented idols are all set to take over the world.

Kep1er's first teaser, ahead of debut, hints at a 'heavenly' concept

At midnight on November 22 (KST), Kep1er launched a brand new website ahead of their debut. The website, which incorporates futuristic, sci-fi elements into its graphics, much like the band’s name, announced that fans can expect the debut as early as next month. Fans can visit the website here.

Along with the debut information, the K-pop band also released a teaser photo, which included all nine members. The teaser, which had the members sitting around a table in the middle of a garden, appeared to give fans a hint of the concept.

A cottagecore/fairy/heavenly vibe was evident in the teaser, with the girls dressed in pastel colors and laces. The faint haziness of the image added to the dreamlike atmosphere, convincing fans that the band’s concept will not be sci-fi or futuristic, as expected, at least initially. The members’ newly colored hair also stood out.

rae 💤 @1199XIAO WTF DAYEON BLONDE HAIR? CHAEHYUN ORANGE HAIR AND HIKARU BLACK WITH BLONDE HIGHLIGHTS? YALL HEAR ME SCREAMING?! KEP1ER IS COMING. WTF DAYEON BLONDE HAIR? CHAEHYUN ORANGE HAIR AND HIKARU BLACK WITH BLONDE HIGHLIGHTS? YALL HEAR ME SCREAMING?! KEP1ER IS COMING. https://t.co/dpo1tXTNwY

Some fans stated that the teaser gave them the same vibe as a Ghibli film!

luna. @mainlyxiao its giving me ghibli films style. anyways kep1er is coming ! its giving me ghibli films style. anyways kep1er is coming ! https://t.co/bpZdhyxhUz

Lou 🌼 @jalehuening no but guys what if the concept is this kind of vibe- idk how to explain but you know what i mean 🤣 kep1er is coming! no but guys what if the concept is this kind of vibe- idk how to explain but you know what i mean 🤣 kep1er is coming! https://t.co/e6ZjFRzAPJ

Fans of the brand new band took to social media to gush about their favorite members, and ‘Kep1er is coming’ did not take long to start trending.

While a specific date has not been announced yet, some fans have speculated that the debut will take place on December 5. The reason behind this is extraterrestrial! The planet, named Kep1er 22b was first discovered by humans on December 5.

CHAEHYUN KEP1ER @chaehyun_rank1



‘The planet Kepler was discovered on the 5th of December

What if their debut gonna be on the 5th’



#KEP1ER #Kep1eriscoming It is predicted that Kep1er will officially debut on December 5 🍉‘The planet Kepler was discovered on the 5th of DecemberWhat if their debut gonna be on the 5th’ It is predicted that Kep1er will officially debut on December 5 🍉 ‘The planet Kepler was discovered on the 5th of December What if their debut gonna be on the 5th’ #KEP1ER #Kep1eriscoming https://t.co/3GtZ6fpvI9

The nine members of the band are Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Yeong Eun, Kang Ye Seo, Ezaki Hikaru, Sakamoto Mashiro, and Shen Xiao Ting.

Meanwhile, on November 18, the idols held their first YouTube live, announcing the official positions of two of their members. Yujin, the most experienced member of the group and a former idol, was revealed as the leader of Kep1er. Yujin has been a member of the band CLC in the past. Japanese singer Mashiro Sakamoto was named as the co-leader.

