Kep1er official positions announced: Yujin as leader and Mashiro as co-leader

Girls Planet 999’s debut group Kep1er held their first YouTube live on November 18 and announced the official positions of two of their members. The nine-member group revealed Yujin, the most experienced member of the lot and the former idol, the leader of Kep1er. Sakamoto Mashiro was announced as the co-leader.

Managed by Wakeone Entertainment and Swing Entertainment, the group will be promoting for two and a half years after debuting in December 2021.

Fans react to Kep1er’s decision for selecting Yujin and Mashiro as the group leaders and predict other positions

#Kep1er #케플러 [Catch the Moment📸]⠀⠀첫 유튜브 라이브!🤩여러분 어떠셨나요? 즐거우셨다고요?저희를 보고 목요일의 하루가 무사히 마무리되셨으면 좋겠습니다!🥰저희도 너무 행복하고 즐거웠습니다!여러분 사랑해요❤❤ [Catch the Moment📸]⠀⠀첫 유튜브 라이브!🤩여러분 어떠셨나요? 즐거우셨다고요?저희를 보고 목요일의 하루가 무사히 마무리되셨으면 좋겠습니다!🥰저희도 너무 행복하고 즐거웠습니다!여러분 사랑해요❤❤ #Kep1er #케플러 https://t.co/mMtGfBQ98X

After starting their official TikTok and Vlive accounts, the nine members of Kep1er met their global fans on YouTube streaming for the first time. In Mnet’s Girls Planet 999, Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Ezaki Hikaru, Sakamoto Mashiro, and Shen Xiaoting were announced as the final debut lineup. Despite it receiving severe backlash, many loyal fans stood in support of the girls.

Now, Kep1er has finally announced the most significant position in the group. They did so via an unofficial and fun ceremony. The group’s only Chinese member, Xiaoting, took the made-up stage to announce their most senior member, Yujin, the position of a leader. Yujin was all smiles as the members seated behind her clapped. Choi Yujin previously debuted with the famous girl group CLC in 2016.

Next up was the co-leader position, which was awarded to Mashiro. Kep1er isn’t the first group to have multiple leaders, but it raised the question in fans' minds as to why the nine-member group needed two leaders. Some fans wonder if it is a substitute position or just a fancy name for having another leader alongside Yujin.

Mashiro proved her impressive talent and leadership talent during the group missions on Girls Planet 999. For many fans, Mashiro being recognized for her efforts seems like the group is in safe hands.

Check out how fans are reacting to Yujin and Mashiro’s official position announcement:

kay @ijaemjen Uri leader CHOI YUJIN 💗💗 Uri leader CHOI YUJIN 💗💗 https://t.co/4Jel2KpOPe

nikidah @marism05 @xiaoshirokeeper But they could have meant co-leader in the sense of "the other leader along side yujin" and not some kind of subtitute leader for when yujin is not there. I honestly belive this is what they meant, couse I think a subtitute leader or whatever is kinda wierd lol. I hope im right. @xiaoshirokeeper But they could have meant co-leader in the sense of "the other leader along side yujin" and not some kind of subtitute leader for when yujin is not there. I honestly belive this is what they meant, couse I think a subtitute leader or whatever is kinda wierd lol. I hope im right.

katy @luvinhobi yujin fits as the leader sooo much and MASHIRO.. my girl…. she led so well in gp999 i’m so happy she’s also leader 🥺 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! yujin fits as the leader sooo much and MASHIRO.. my girl…. she led so well in gp999 i’m so happy she’s also leader 🥺 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Meanwhile, fans speculate Chaehyun has been given the central position as the member was always seen at the center in their previous public appearances. They also predict Xiaoting as the visual.

🍒 @acexiaotings like why is it in the same exact order... something's fishy like why is it in the same exact order... something's fishy https://t.co/aZMvLroUIb

CHAEHYUN CENTER! @_chaehyunnie i think chaehyun center, xiaoting visual. i think chaehyun center, xiaoting visual.

jessoo @tteokbokimsunoo seems like chaehyun is their center seems like chaehyun is their center

aya @mystarxiaoting still rooting for center xiaoting but i think it's chaehyun ! happy for her though love kep1er sm still rooting for center xiaoting but i think it's chaehyun ! happy for her though love kep1er sm

Fans can watch their YouTube live below:

Kep1er will officially debut sometime in December 2021. By the looks of the fandom strength, the girl group will give a tough competition to any upcoming K-pop girl groups.

Edited by R. Elahi