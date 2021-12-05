Kep1er’s promotional activities and debut date postponed

Kep1er’s fans will unfortunately need to wait a little longer for the group to debut. On December 5, Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment released a joint statement announcing the postponement of the group's debut date. The situation arose as a staff member in contact with the girl group tested positive for COVID.

In their statement released on December 5, the agencies stated that the girl group members also underwent preemptive testing for the virus. The results of all the Kep1er members came back negative. They also state that no one in the group is currently showing any symptoms such as fever or respiratory issues.

A staff member who took care of Kep1er showed “suspicious symptoms of an infection” and tested positive for COVID on December 4. The rest of the staff members have also undergone COVID-19 tests and there has been no confirmed case so far, stated the agency. The staff members whose results are yet to arrive are practicing self-quarantine.

As per the unfortunate news, the agencies have decided to postpone all promotional activities, schedules, and the debut of Kep1er. Though they haven’t stated the debut date or even given an estimate, they apologized to the fans and “the related personnel” (brands or media houses where the group was scheduled to film their promotions). They ended the statement by reassuring fans that they would take utmost care of their artists and staff.

Kep1er was announced to be a part of the performance lineup for MAMA 2021, to be held on December 11, 2021. As the activities are postponed, fans continue to hope that the group might perform at the show unless officially stated by MAMA.

Meanwhile, the group shared three different themed concept photos showcasing their ability to carry out any concept. Their first concept photos were dreamy, doll-like concepts. The second set of concept photos had them styled like emo, rock’n’roll fans with leather outfits, chokers and funky makeup.

The last set of concept photos were full of chic and elegance with berets, laced sleeves, gloves, tulle frocks and more.

Fans and non-fans alike wondered which path Kep1er would walk on - the girl crush concept, the powerful concept, or the middle ground of an elegant, mystical concept like Red Velvet’s. The agencies are surely doing their best to keep the fans on their toes, wondering what the debut would be like.

Kep1er’s debut album is titled FIRST IMPACT with the title track WA DA DA. The original debut date for the girl group was scheduled to be December 14 but it seems like it may be shifted to December-end or January 2022.

