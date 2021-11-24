Kep1er's debut date, concept photos and first variety show details released

The newest girl group in town, Kep1er, has announced its debut date and its first reality show. The nine-member group has been in the spotlight since Mnet’s survival show Girls Planet 999. On November 24, Star Today reported that the debut date for Kep1er is slated to be December 14, 2021, at 6 PM KST.

Kep1er has been dropping its concept photos in groups of three. At the time of writing, six members' photos were released. Mnet's M2 Youtube channel also announced the group's new reality show titled Kep1er View, on November 23.

Girls Planet 999’s Kep1er announce their debut on December 14

Yujin, Mashiro, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih, Youngeun and Yeseo made the final lineup to debut as the new K-pop girl group, Kep1er. The group recently revealed an enchanting group concept teaser showing the members in a magical Wonderland-themed setting.

Before announcing their debut date, Kep1er first released version one of the concept photos titled Concept Photo 1: Connect O. Leaders Yujin and Mashiro, along with Xiaoting, showed off their soft charms with flawless, dreamy makeup and outfits. On November 25 KST, they released Chaehyun, Dayeon and Hikaru's concept photos for the same.

The official website has also changed. The website plays a mysterious clip, with closeups of members’ hands, dark expressions and uses purple smoke to create a tense atmosphere. A voice asks, “Do you copy?” raising more anticipation.

With several teasers out, the companies announced Kep1er’s official debut date as December 14, 2021 at 6 PM KST. By the looks of the teaser, their debut album might be titled Connect O. The group are signed on to promote for two and a half years under the agencies, after which they could either disband or, if popular, renew their contract.

Kep1er’s first variety show ‘Kep1er View’: Where, when and how to watch

The soon-to-debut girl group has had multiple opportunities to interact with their fans during their time on the survival show. Now, as a full-fledged K-pop girl group, Kep1er will show their loyal fans a whole new side in their upcoming variety show titled Kep1er View. The fun, games and interaction will aim to attract a larger audience.

M2 dropped a fun teaser for the series, showcasing a number of cute things lined up for fans. The video shows members in animal onesies playing games. The variety show will premiere on December 2 at 10 PM KST and will be broadcast via M2 YouTube.

Watch the colorful teaser for Kep1er View below:

As Twitter K-pop stans predict, 2022 will be a tough year for girl groups as nearly six girl groups are slated to debut. Each group will be fighting to have their own audience, their own fans, competing with the girl groups that debuted in recent years such as PURPLE K1SS, EVERGLOW, etc., along with already established ones like TWICE and ITZY.

