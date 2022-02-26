BTS becomes first Korean act to win back-to-back IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards

K-pop boy group BTS, whose groovy, upbeat music has won them legions of fans, has been named the world's best-selling artists for the second year running. They have been working hard to produce good music and are certainly reaping the benefits of their productions.

The iconic band also achieved another milestone with its music video for the hit track, Dynamite. On February 24, the hitmaker exceeded 1.4 billion views on YouTube in record time. The song was initially released on August 21, 2020, and took a year and six months to achieve the milestone.

BTS adds another milestone to music list

On February 25, the multinational K-pop stars set another record and became the first to win the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year gong for the second year running.

The Global Recording Artist of the Year is a prestigious annual award presented by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) to honor the best-performing recording artist.

The award is based on a total of album performance units, including numerous song downloads, online streaming, and physical album sales. The famous award has been presented to multiple artists since 2014.

IFPI @IFPI_org This is the moment @BTS_twt ’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart , officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award! This is the moment @BTS_twt’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook received their trophy for this year’s #IFPIGlobalArtistChart, officially the winners of 2021’s IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award! 🏆✨ https://t.co/s8EiFvcy8P

With this achievement, BTS has become the first and only act in history to top IFPI's top 10 Global Recording Artists chart for two consecutive years. Additionally, the group joins pop artists Drake and Taylor Swift as the only acts to chart the list more than once.

The K-pop group's impressive win makes it even more special as they did not release any albums in 2021.

Soon enough, fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the musicians. They also stated that they were looking forward to the band's comeback in 2022.

The group's phenomenal success is proof of its commitment to producing meaningful music for the world. They have performed in three different languages and demonstrated unique global appeal.

Their fan base, ARMY, has supported them through every step and helped them become the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years.

Latest updates of Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook's OST, Stay Alive, produced by Suga for the group's webtoon series 7 Fates:CHAKHO, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track ranked #95 for the most popular song in the US.

This new achievement marks Jungkook as the fourth BTS member after J-Hope, Suga, and V to chart on the Hot 100 with a solo song.

The original soundtrack also debuted #1 on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart from February 20 to February 26. Jungkook further entered the Emerging Artists chart, ranking #1.

