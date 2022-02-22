MAMAMOO's Solar to make a comeback with new mini-album

MAMAMOO’s Solar is returning to the music industry with fresh music and exciting concepts. The idol’s agency took to its Instagram account and posted content regarding Solar’s solo comeback.

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group formed and managed by RBW. The group is a four-member lineup of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The girls debuted on June 8, 2014, with their single Mr. Ambiguous. Their debut was well-received by critics and crowned them as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014.

Fans react to MAMAMOO Solar's comeback

On February 22, 2022, the group's agency revealed plans for Solar's comeback, made available to fans. The announcement was made after the K-pop idol's 31st birthday, which added excitement and extended the celebrations.

RBW took to the group's official Instagram handle and uploaded a snippet of a white face against a white background. The video shows dramatic writing in the Chinese language over a white face.

Introducing new music and successfully marking a solo debut after nearly two years, Solar will release her mini-album "容: FACE." The singer's second mini-album comes after her first solo album, Spit It Out, a roaring success.

The album was released on April 23, 2020, and created ripples on the internet. Being the main vocalist in the group, Solar's solo debut oozed individuality and unique concepts.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Solar's second solo debut and wished the idol luck. They were also impressed with the agency as it continues to focus on the group's betterment.

•⁷BE-YA❖ Solar Day @BIYA_2205 AND THE WAY WE GOT WHEEIN AND BYUL COMEBACK AT THE SAME TIME IN JANUARY?! OH GOD THEY ARE QUEENS , THEY ARE INSANE.... THEY'LL NEVER LET US STARVE. MAMAMOO BE GIVING US SOLO COMEBACKS EVERY TWO MONTHS LITERALLY?!AND THE WAY WE GOT WHEEIN AND BYUL COMEBACK AT THE SAME TIME IN JANUARY?! OH GOD THEY ARE QUEENS , THEY ARE INSANE.... THEY'LL NEVER LET US STARVE. MAMAMOO BE GIVING US SOLO COMEBACKS EVERY TWO MONTHS LITERALLY?!😭 AND THE WAY WE GOT WHEEIN AND BYUL COMEBACK AT THE SAME TIME IN JANUARY?! OH GOD THEY ARE QUEENS , THEY ARE INSANE.... THEY'LL NEVER LET US STARVE.

windflowersuperior @kcmoomooo THREE MONTHS IN 2022, WE GOT THREE COMEBACKS ALREADY MAMAMOO YOU ARE INSANE LIKE INSANE INSANE T____T I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! THREE MONTHS IN 2022, WE GOT THREE COMEBACKS ALREADY MAMAMOO YOU ARE INSANE LIKE INSANE INSANE T____T I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

MooBabe 💚OT4 @MooBabe11 🏼 moomoos out here cheering you on! @soompi The most heartwarming and strong leader! Go Solar🏼 moomoos out here cheering you on! @soompi The most heartwarming and strong leader! Go Solar 🙌🏼 moomoos out here cheering you on!

riley 🍵 FACE @greasemaster900 manifesting a good year with the mamamoo documentary, mamamoo comeback announcement, yong full album, hwasa full album, and wheebyul EPs manifesting a good year with the mamamoo documentary, mamamoo comeback announcement, yong full album, hwasa full album, and wheebyul EPs

viv @moovivic #Mamamoo



The new album '容: FACE' was created based on the Chinese character ‘容’ of Solar's real name ‘Kim Yong Sun’ As much as Solar placing her own name, it will capture her own true self #Solar , solo comeback in 1 year & 11 months… the release of ‘容:FACE’ in MarchThe new album '容: FACE' was created based on the Chinese character ‘容’ of Solar's real name ‘Kim Yong Sun’ As much as Solar placing her own name, it will capture her own true self 📰#Mamamoo #Solar, solo comeback in 1 year & 11 months… the release of ‘容:FACE’ in MarchThe new album '容: FACE' was created based on the Chinese character ‘容’ of Solar's real name ‘Kim Yong Sun’ As much as Solar placing her own name, it will capture her own true self https://t.co/Jc0zpSe3Jn

Updates on former MAMMAMOO member Wheein

Former MAMAMOO member Wheein selected a new agency and surprised fans. In August 2021, the talented singer took to her official Instagram account and updated fans on joining a new agency.

After numerous speculative reports, Wheein joined THE L1VE. The K-pop idol thanked her fans for their support and patiently waited for her. She ended her message by promising fans to give her best in solo and group promotions.

