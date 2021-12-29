Top 5 K-Pop female solo stars of 2021

K-Pop singers are loved by all. They are charismatic and multi-talented. When you think of K-Pop, a surge of artists come to mind. Their performances are top-level with a ton of choreography, costumes, and use of green screen and top-notch editing techniques and technology.

2021 definitely saw some awesome drops by female soloists. Though being a part of K-Pop girl groups, these women also work side by side on their solo releases. It's hard to pick the most mind-blowing music video as number one.

LALISA GLOBAL @Lsglobal_ "MONEY" by #LISA has been on Spotify Top K-Pop the longest, at 9 weeks straight (December 17 - 23, 2021). "MONEY" by #LISA has been on Spotify Top K-Pop the longest, at 9 weeks straight (December 17 - 23, 2021). https://t.co/BLnqhaZFBO

LISA and Chungha among top five K-Pop female artists of 2021

5) Chungha - Killing Me

Chungha was part of a temporary K-Pop girl group, I.O.I., and went solo in 2017, debuting her first mini-album, Hands On Me. The idol is known for her chilling vocals and fabulous choreography. The concept behind her track Killing Me is about a toxic relationship with no future and how she breaks free from the chains of despair.

4) IU - Strawberry Moon

Lee Ji Eun, best known by her stage name IU (which means I and You), is a world-renowned K-Pop best-selling artist. Apart from singing, the idol has also been cast in a K-drama series: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Her music video Strawberry Moon showcases the innocent love everyone yearns for. With a dash of pink magic, you can see the artists floating through cotton candy clouds in a 70's car with lyrics describing the very feelings of romantic/pure love.

3) Hwasa - I'm a B

As the lead vocalist of the girl band MAMAMOO, Hwasa has one of the finest and dynamical voices in the K-Pop industry. The singer describes herself as confident and bold, both in her lyrics and music: 'I'm a B' and isn't scared to confront the haters, passing on girl power and girl boss vibes in her MV.

2) CL - Spicy

CL is back again with a bang. This Korean powerhouse is a singer, rapper and songwriter. She is known to be part of group 2ne1, but the group disbanded, and she made her debut as a soloist.

She knows how to set the stage on fire with her jaw-dropping music videos, lyrics and choreography. The music video 'Spicy' is a definition of what has been said above with its neo-gothic setting and hair-raising dance moves, and CL can also be seen flaunting her wicked nail extensions.

1) Lisa - Money

Lisa is a part of the girl group BLACKPINK, which is a global phenomenon. Though the group didn't release any albums this year, Lisa took the opportunity and released some hit solos. Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. She is known for high-powered rapping verses. The BLACKPINK member released her solo album LALISA in September 2021.

Her exclusive Money performance video accurately represents her powerful voice and choreography. This electro-pop song is about raking money, spending it however she wants to and how to silence the haters.

While most K-Pop artists are a part of girl groups, they have also been releasing solo tracks, adding and showcasing their unique characteristics and individual talents. These dynamic vocalists also inspire their fans with their fashion sense and beauty as well as confidence.

It has indeed been an eventful year with numerous comebacks and solo tracks gaining an umpteen number of views and popularizing the K-Pop genre.

