BTS' Suga rings in his birthday with a philanthropic donation

BTS' Suga celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday by making a substantial donation to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief. The non-profit organization hopes to bring relief to victims of the recent wildfires that have spread throughout the eastern coast of Korea.

The wildfires began on March 4 on a mountain in the Uljin region, located in the North Gyeongsang Province. They soon spread to Gangwon Province's Samcheok, Donghae, and Gangneung.

Reuters @Reuters South Korea's government issued a natural disaster alert after a wildfire broke out near the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in the eastern coastal county of Uljin South Korea's government issued a natural disaster alert after a wildfire broke out near the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in the eastern coastal county of Uljin https://t.co/bml7Eerl3d

While casualties have been avoided, thousands of people have lost their homes, and more than 14,800 acres of land have been destroyed. Over 6000 people were evacuated overnight.

BTS fans follow in Suga's footsteps, donates to the same cause

On March 9, the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief revealed that BTS' Suga had donated a staggering 100 million won to their wildfire cause.

The rapper later opened up about his donation and said:

“I hope [my donation] will be used for residents who are suffering from the damages of the wildfire.”

Not long after Suga's gesture was made public, thousands of ARMY members across the globe also began donating to the cause.

Hope Bridges' Secretary-General, Kim Jung-hee, acknowledged the contributions of both the idol and his fans. He said:

“With the warm hearts of Suga, a member of the global artist BTS, and their fans, we will do our best to support the victims of the wildfire so that they can get back on their feet again.”

The BTS member is well-known for his philanthropic endeavors. On his previous birthday, the musician donated 100 million won to help treat pediatric cancer patients. He also assisted those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown, Daegu.

The Korean superstar often donates to philanthropic causes and encourages his fans to do the same for his birthday.

Inspired by the idol, many BTS fans launch charitable projects every year that help marginalized communities, animal shelters, and underprivileged children.

Many other Korean celebrities have contributed to the wildfire cause, including Kim Go-eun, Lee Byung-hun, Hyeri, Shin Min-ah, Park Min-young, Lee Jong-suk, Kim Hye-soo, IU, and Song Kang-ho.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh