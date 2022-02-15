Kim Seon-ho privately donated 50 million KRW in December last year

According to Munhwa Ilbo, Kim Seon-ho donated approximately $41,740 (50 million KRW) to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation in mid-December last year. The large donation was made secretly, and a source from the actor’s side had requested not to disclose the information at the time.

After reports started doing the rounds on the internet, SALT Entertainment, the actor’s agency, confirmed the truth.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor Kim Seon-ho donated to the same children’s Leukemia foundation again

In mid-December last year, when Kim Seon-ho was still dealing with the aftermath of the controversy, he privately donated 50 million KRW to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation. This was the second time the actor had contributed to the foundation, the first time being in January last year with a donation of 100 million KRW (approximately $83,559).

After Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported the donation news, SALT Entertainment confirmed the same and stated, translation according to Soompi,

“Kim Seon-ho donated 50 million won to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation in December of last year. We are cautious about revealing the details because he did it privately, so we ask for your understanding.”

The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor even helped fundraise money for shelters for the elders. In September of last year, it was reported that he partnered with the company Marco Rojo for their 'Happy Bean Special Funding' project.

The funding project aims to better residential conditions for elderly citizens. In just three days, the actor's popularity helped boost funding and surpass 100 million KRW.

Meanwhile, the Start-Up actor is currently filming for Sad Tropics (temporary title) alongside Go Ara, Kim Kang-woo, and Kang Tae. The movie is an action noir directed by Park Hoon-jung, known for famous movies such as The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion, I Saw the Devil and New World.

Sad Tropics is one of the few deals that did not remove the actor after his private life blew up in controversy. He shot to international and domestic stardom through Netflix’s Start-Up. Bae Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk starred in the love triangle drama with him. However, his reputation took a drastic hit when his ex-girlfriend alleged that he manipulated her into getting an abortion.

Kim Seon-ho and his ex-girlfriend apologized publicly for their behavior towards each other. Still, the former was already removed from his movie lineup and a variety show on which he was a fixed cast member. Even after the internet calmed down, the actor has been cautious of any public activity.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar