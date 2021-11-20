Kim Seon Ho gets a second wind with Sad Tropics, to begin filming soon

Actor Kim Seon Ho has officially begun his activities for Sad Tropics, after over a month of controversy, and his fans have his back.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon Ho was recently embroiled in an extended scandal, with his ex-girlfriend accusing him of gaslighting and forcing abortion.

In the aftermath of the accusation, the actor had been removed from several projects, and brand deals, including the fan favorite show 2 Days & 1 Night, where Kim Seon Ho was a regular.

It was only after the media house Dispatch showed up with an alternate account, essentially proving the accusations false, that public opinion swung towards the Start Up actor once again.

While the actor was removed from a couple of projects, the film Sad Tropics had not eliminated him from the cast, and had only delayed the production. Finally, the film is a go and script readings will begin in December, much to the joy of Kim Seon Ho’s fans, who have had his back through the scandal.

Sad Tropics is the debut film for Kim Seon Ho and rookie actor Kang Tae Joo

On November 18, industry officials confirmed that the star will be attending the first script reading, in person, for the upcoming film Sad Tropics, in December, along with other cast members.

Sad Tropics tells the story of a young boy born to a Korean father and a Filipino mother. He aspires to be a professional boxer and sets out to find his father in South Korea.

Kim Seon Ho will reportedly take on a role unlike any he has before, by playing someone who is morally ambiguous. The actor will play a mysterious character who might appear to be helpful, but eventually becomes a hindrance to the main character, the young boy.

Joining Kim Seon Ho is Reply 1994 actress Go Ara, who holds the key to the young boy’s fortunes.

The role of the young Filipino- Korean boy, which had been kept a secret all this while, has finally been confirmed. Rookie actor Kang Tae Joo will take on the role after proving his worth in an audition that reportedly drew over 1900 people.

Sad Tropics will be his film debut, having made appearances in the K-Drama Missing: The Other Side, the 2021 web drama Another Peaceful Day of Second-Hand Items, and the KBS-Netflix drama Hello, Me!

Sad Tropics is also the long awaited feature film debut for Kim Seon Ho, who through his agency Salt Entertainment, had expressed his gratitude towards the makers of the film for believing in him.

The director, Park Hoon Jung, is known for several big productions, including New World and The Witch: Part 1The Subversion. While the script reading will begin on December 3, Sad Tropics is expected to start filming on December 10.

