“I will prepare hard to repay the opportunity you gave me”- Kim Seon Ho's film debut with Sad Tropics confirmed

In a change of fortune for Kim Seon Ho, the film Sad Tropics will reportedly go ahead with its filming without any change in cast.

Right after the end of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, the actor was embroiled in a major controversy. An anonymous post accused the then unnamed actor of having coerced his ex-girlfriend into getting an abortion under the false pretense of marriage. While several had speculated that Kim Seon Ho was the actor in question, his apology appeared to confirm the matter.

vickie @vickiehere



#KimSeonHo #김선호 Kim Seonho is set to appear in Sad Tropics movie. Filming will begin in December. naver.me/xcKfxspM Kim Seonho is set to appear in Sad Tropics movie. Filming will begin in December. naver.me/xcKfxspM#KimSeonHo #김선호 https://t.co/2u7UqSQRZ6

Kim Seon Ho to star in Sad Tropics

Following the accusations, Kim Seon Ho was dropped from a number of projects, including two films he was supposed to star in, Kim Deok Min’s Dog Days and Lee Sang Geun’s 2 O’Clock Date. At the time of the scandal, the makers of Sad Tropics had not made any official announcements, claiming that they were discussing an appropriate course of action.

However, in the last two weeks, several new revelations have brought about a drastic change in public opinion regarding Kim Seon Ho. Two reports released by Dispatch, which included testimonies, images, and screenshots of messages, have shown Kim Seon Ho in a positive light, resulting in a number of brands backtracking after their hasty blacklisting of the actor.

In light of these events, the producers of Sad Tropics have released an official statement, claiming:

"After much consideration, the production team of 'Sad Tropical' has decided to start filming with Kim Seon-ho within this year."

tin 🖤 @miseonshine “AS LONG AS IT IS A MATTER OF PRIVACY AND KIM SEON HO IS ABLE TO ACT”



Y’ALL??!!!! SPITTING FACTS ONLY “AS LONG AS IT IS A MATTER OF PRIVACY AND KIM SEON HO IS ABLE TO ACT” Y’ALL??!!!! SPITTING FACTS ONLY https://t.co/I5e8njK2u3

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



Source: Kim Seon Ho to continue with filming of movie ‘Sad Tropics’, which will be his big screen debut 👍🏼Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… Kim Seon Ho to continue with filming of movie ‘Sad Tropics’, which will be his big screen debut 👍🏼Source: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/YmeKCY8Bpn

Sad Tropics, directed by Park Hoon Jung, has been described as a story about a man who has a Korean father and a Filipino mother. He dreams of becoming a boxer and comes to Korea to find his father who abandoned him.

While not much is known about Kim Seon Ho’s character, it is supposedly in a never-before-seen avatar, making fans speculate that he might be playing a villain.

cia ‎ @hanjipyeong I see a lot still think Kim Seonho will play the Fil-Kor boxer boy in Sad Tropics because Soompi (and others) didn't translate the synopsis well. There are 2 main leads: boxer boy and Seonho's "nobleman". So we can assume Seonho will be the villain. I see a lot still think Kim Seonho will play the Fil-Kor boxer boy in Sad Tropics because Soompi (and others) didn't translate the synopsis well. There are 2 main leads: boxer boy and Seonho's "nobleman". So we can assume Seonho will be the villain.

PD Park Hoon Jung has produced several hit films like New World, V.I.P., and The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion. Joining Seon Ho will be Reply 1994 star Go Ara.

Fans of Kim Seon Ho have seen the statement from Sad Tropics as a vindication for the actor. Hailing Dispatch as the surprising savior, fans are excited to see their favorite idol on screen after the last few tumultuous weeks.

nabi 🌱 @smiley_seonho



#KimSeonHo when Sad Tropical / Sad Tropics is released, let’s make it a blockbuster hit! when Sad Tropical / Sad Tropics is released, let’s make it a blockbuster hit!#KimSeonHo https://t.co/sPdKmeiBaT

Mia ◡̈ 🧸 @kdramia “Kim SeonHo Screen Debut as scheduled, "Sad Tropics" begins filming on December”



His two other movies project that already canceled him : “Kim SeonHo Screen Debut as scheduled, "Sad Tropics" begins filming on December”His two other movies project that already canceled him : https://t.co/QTFxcIMueG

NHSNH @nhsnh05_

Has both



#KimSeonHo They said this But kim seonhoHas both They said this But kim seonho Has both#KimSeonHo https://t.co/nXzETPcsRU

Kim Seon Ho’s agency, Salt Entertainment, has also confirmed his appearance in Sad Tropics, stating:

“We will prepare hard to repay the opportunity you gave us.”

seonho_daily @seonho_daily



🔗n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…



YES, SALT CONFIRMED.

#KimSeonHo #김선호 [Official] Kim Seonho's side confirms his appearance in movie . "I will repay in this given opportunity"YES, SALT CONFIRMED. [Official] Kim Seonho's side confirms his appearance in movie <Sad Tropics>. "I will repay in this given opportunity"🔗n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…YES, SALT CONFIRMED.#KimSeonHo #김선호 https://t.co/E6jqbZlkpQ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sad Tropics was originally set to begin filming in mid-November, but will now start in December, according to Star News.

Edited by Atul S