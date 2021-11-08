"Thank you for 100 episodes": 2 Days & 1 Night cast briefly addresses Kim Seon Ho during milestone episode

The fourth season of KBS’s 2 Days & 1 Night has begun airing, post the controversy involving Kim Seon Ho, and the actor’s absence is being felt by both the viewers and the participants.

Right after the season finale of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, actor Kim Seon Ho was accused by his ex-girlfriend, through an anonymous post, of forcing her to get an abortion under false promises of marriage. While the actor was not named in the original post, he eventually apologized, after which he was dropped from a number of projects.

The Start Up star lost over 10 brand collaborations, as well as all of his future and ongoing projects, including 2 Days & 1 Night, where he was a series regular.

Soon after, though, Dispatch turned up as Kim Seon Ho’s savior and rubbished most of the accusations against him, supported by textual and photographic evidence. While several projects, and brands, backtracked and took Kim Seon Ho back on, 2 Days & 1 Night was not one of them.

2 Days & 1 Night's landmark episode had Kim Seon Ho looming in the background

At the time of the controversy, the reality show had declared that Kim Seon Ho would be edited out of the existing footage, and for the last two weeks, the show had been airing edited footage.

November 7, though, marked a special day for 2 Days & 1 Night as they celebrated their 100th episode. The cast, now 5 instead of 6, Moon Se Yoon, VIXX’s Ravi, Yeon Jung Hoon, DinDin, and Kim Jong Min, went to Jeju Island to celebrate the milestone. It was here that they finally addressed the turmoil, albeit without taking any names.

The long-awaited 100th episode opened with the entire cast thanking the viewers for staying with them for so long. Yeon Jung Hoon started off by addressing the turbulent week that took place only a short while ago. He said,

“We started season 4 amid a lot of worries and interest, but we’re already at 100 episodes now. I think that we were able to get here because of everyone’s love and support.”

Moon Se Yoon then chimed in, apparently in reference to Kim Seon Ho’s departure, with,

“There’s been a small (some) change. However, we promise to continue to do our best and work hard to repay the love that we’ve received every day. As always, today we will give entertainment to the viewers by showing a fun trip. Thank you for 100 episodes.”

All the members then bowed down to the audience, with DinDin concluding the 2 Days & 1 Night episode with,

“Let’s go! Let’s go wherever! Hwaiting!”

Check out the opening here:

Fans of Kim Seon Ho and of 2 Days & 1 Night had a mixed response to the episode, and to the cast's statements. While many showed their support for the show, even in the absence of the dimpled actor, everyone agreed that 2 Days & 1 Night was not the same without him.

#2Days1NightS4 The fact that one day they will replace ksh with new member and they are not giving us a valid answers why he left make me more feel unfair. I know its just a work for them, but stop making ksh like are not existing person, he work there before !! The fact that one day they will replace ksh with new member and they are not giving us a valid answers why he left make me more feel unfair. I know its just a work for them, but stop making ksh like are not existing person, he work there before !!#KimSeonHo#2Days1NightS4

fxng ◡̈ @ilbangtasha__ i’ve cried. i couldnt imagine it—2 days 1 night without one penguin. one of my happiness was leaving. And that one thing that gave me strength was hurting. I couldnt take it that i’ve cried for days. Rewatched ep 1 again and again and cried them tears until i could cry no more. i’ve cried. i couldnt imagine it—2 days 1 night without one penguin. one of my happiness was leaving. And that one thing that gave me strength was hurting. I couldnt take it that i’ve cried for days. Rewatched ep 1 again and again and cried them tears until i could cry no more.

fxng ◡̈ @ilbangtasha__ I’ll wait. For me, there will always be 6 penguins. 6 rainbow colors and the green one will always and only be for Kim Seonho.



And I’ll wait. Kim Jongmin, Youn Junghoon, Lim Cheol, Moon Seyoon, and Kim Wonsik will be waiting. Bang Geulyi PD will be waiting. I’ll wait. For me, there will always be 6 penguins. 6 rainbow colors and the green one will always and only be for Kim Seonho. And I’ll wait. Kim Jongmin, Youn Junghoon, Lim Cheol, Moon Seyoon, and Kim Wonsik will be waiting. Bang Geulyi PD will be waiting.

Mellow B. (Busy BEE 🐝) @Mellow_VIXX @soompi He was definitely not small change to them. they have to sell this notion 2 the audience, since the ent aspect is the same. In reality, they stood by his side during backlash, felt relieved when his name got cleared & stressed again over the unwarranted hate they are receiving rn @soompi He was definitely not small change to them. they have to sell this notion 2 the audience, since the ent aspect is the same. In reality, they stood by his side during backlash, felt relieved when his name got cleared & stressed again over the unwarranted hate they are receiving rn

The words used by the cast also invited a little controversy, with things getting lost in translation. Many took offense at Moon Se Yoon’s “small change” comment, which they believed trivialized Kim Seon Ho’s role in the success of 2 Days & 1 Night.

I repeat this... this really hurts... 😭😭😭😭 @soompi I'm really sorry😐😐 #KimSeonHo is the reason to watch this show. I can't watch this anymore... and the next thing "small change???" Our Seonho doesn't deserve this..it's really hurts.. anyway good luck to the show...I repeat this... this really hurts... 😭😭😭😭 @soompi I'm really sorry😐😐 #KimSeonHo is the reason to watch this show. I can't watch this anymore... and the next thing "small change???" Our Seonho doesn't deserve this..it's really hurts.. anyway good luck to the show...I repeat this... this really hurts... 😭😭😭😭

#2d1nseason4 @kimseonho1231 That words 'some changes' really hurting me..that changes is not 'welcomed'..instead it being 'forced' changes..but there's nothing we can do over a spilled milk..still keep my hopes to see the complete six members again one day.. @soompi @kimseonho1231 That words 'some changes' really hurting me..that changes is not 'welcomed'..instead it being 'forced' changes..but there's nothing we can do over a spilled milk..still keep my hopes to see the complete six members again one day..#Kimseonho #2d1nseason4

Incidentally, the Korean word used by Moon Se Yoon means both small and some. Thus, depending on the translation, it is possible that he meant some change, and was not making a comment on Kim Seon Ho’s importance.

Sometimes bad translations can ruin the thought of the phrase. @soompi Here we go again, misintrepeting what a person said. Haven't we learned our lesson? Sometimes you don't need to hastily overreact on things you aren't even sure if it's really what they said.Sometimes bad translations can ruin the thought of the phrase. @soompi Here we go again, misintrepeting what a person said. Haven't we learned our lesson? Sometimes you don't need to hastily overreact on things you aren't even sure if it's really what they said.Sometimes bad translations can ruin the thought of the phrase.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho is all set to make a comeback with the film Sad Tropics, where he will supposedly play a role he has never played before. Also in the movie is actor Go Ara.

