Kim Seon-ho drops out of multiple movie projects, including '2 O'Clock Date', variety show '1 Night 2 Days' and more

Kim Seon-ho will not be seen in the variety program 1 Night 2 Days. He was one of the regular cast members of the show. However, the controversy that Kim Seon-ho is caught in has led to the actor being dropped from multiple endorsement deals. KBS2, the South Korean free-to-air channel, also announced that the actor will no longer be part of their cast.

Kim Seon-ho also dropped out of his upcoming movie 2 O'Clock Date. The romantic comedy starred Girls Generation star YoonA as the female lead. The production team of 1 Night 2 Days also said that they will edit Kim Seon-ho out of the footage that was shot before the controversy surfaced.

'1 Night 2 Days' production team says Kim Seon-ho will no longer be part of the program

In a statement, the production team of the KBS2 variety program 1 Night 2 Days said,

"Hello, this is the staff of KBS2's '1 Night 2 Days' Season 4. The production staff has officially decided that actor Kim Seon-ho will be leaving the program, after his recent controversy."

They further said:

"He will also be edited out to the best of our abilities in upcoming episodes, which were already filmed prior to the controversies, in order to minimize the discomfort inflicted on viewers. The production staff of '1 Night 2 Days' will continue to do our best to create a good program moving forward. Thank you."

It was reported that other cast members were also informed of Kim Seon-ho's exit from the show. The remaining cast members are expected to meet on October 29 for their next schedule.

Kim Seon-ho not a part of '2 O'Clock Date', 'Dog Days', fate of Sad Tropical unclear

It was also reported that the star dropped out of his upcoming movie 2 O'Clock Date voluntarily. The same was informed by the producers of the film. According to media reports, a replacement cast member for either 1 Night 2 Days or 2 O'Clock Date has not been announced so far.

Kim Seon-ho apologized for causing fans disappointment and said that he also wanted to apologize to the anonymous individual who called him out online. He said,

"First, I sincerely apologize for my belated statement. When I first saw the news articles with my name on them a few days ago, I experienced a fear like I had never felt before, which is why I am only now presenting myself in writing."

He confessed,

"I dated this person with good feelings. But during the relationship, I hurt this person due to my incompetence and lack of consideration. I had hoped to meet with this person again in order to deliver my sincere apology, but I am currently unable to do so and am waiting for that time when I am presented with the opportunity."

Kim Seon-ho also addressed the teams that he had worked with so far and said,

"In the meantime, I hope to relay my apology in earnest through this letter. I would also like to apologize to all those who trusted me and cheered me on until the end, for disappointing you. I was only able to stand tall as actor Kim Seon Ho because of the people who cheered me on, but I had forgotten this fact. I also take this time to apologize to the many people who worked with me on various productions for the harm which I have caused, due to my mistakes."

The production team of Kim Seon-ho's Dog Days also confirmed that the star will no longer be a part of the team. It was also revealed that a decision is yet to be made regarding Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor's casting in the film Sad Tropical. The casting situation is expected to be resolved on October 20 during a meeting.

Edited by Sabine Algur