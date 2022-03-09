Halsey wishes her "twin" Suga a Happy Birthday

BTS rapper Suga's birthday got off to an iconic start, with a wish from none other than Halsey.

The friendship between the mega-popular K-pop group and the American singer is the stuff of legends. The two first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Award. BTS first collaborated with Halsey to create the single Boy with Luv.

With the song being incredibly successful globally, the friendship between BTS members and the singer has only grown. While the Him and I singer is friends with all members of the K-pop group, she is evidently the closest to birthday boy Suga, aka Min Yoon-gi.

BTS' Suga and Halsey have collaborated on a song in the latter's album, 'Manic'

March 9 is a big day for ARMY members across the globe since it is Yoon-gi's birthday. This year, it appears that Halsey was just as excited.

As soon as the clock struck 12 in South Korea, the singer posted a collage of images on their Instagram story, captioning it:

"happy bday twin."

On closer inspection, apart from pictures of the duo together, the collage also appears to contain an adorable photo of the idol holding the American singer's child.

⁹³ @mygbebe The "uwu" level of Yoongi holding Halsey's baby are not the normal level, like you don't get it, Yoongi nuzzled the baby's head with his gummy smile. This is red sirens everywhere that we cannot move on from the cuteness. The "uwu" level of Yoongi holding Halsey's baby are not the normal level, like you don't get it, Yoongi nuzzled the baby's head with his gummy smile. This is red sirens everywhere that we cannot move on from the cuteness.

Zylie⁷~🐱🎂 @LilyZylie @mygbebe The uwu level gone thru the roof srs. The happy shut eyes of Yoongi, his cute bread cheeks, his gummy smile n his gummy smile nuzzling the head of the baby, the baby's cheeks are so fluffy n the face is literally a smooshy square. both are just comfy & so hella cute!!! 🥺🥺 @mygbebe The uwu level gone thru the roof srs. The happy shut eyes of Yoongi, his cute bread cheeks, his gummy smile n his gummy smile nuzzling the head of the baby, the baby's cheeks are so fluffy n the face is literally a smooshy square. both are just comfy & so hella cute!!! 🥺🥺

BTS⁷ 🐙🐳PAVED THE WAY मादरचोद @Triya_1620

Please he's such a wholesome man @mygbebe The way he was holding Ender? It's the proper way to hold a baby, he was nestled right in Yoongi's arms.Please he's such a wholesome man @mygbebe The way he was holding Ender? It's the proper way to hold a baby, he was nestled right in Yoongi's arms. Please he's such a wholesome man 💜

Many fans also claimed that the usage of "twin" was a reference to an interview that the Colours singer did, where she said that Suga complemented her psyche and personality:

"They (speaking about other artists) really represent different parts of my psyche and different parts of my personality. Yoon-gi is like really introspective and really has an intelligent perspective on where we are and what we're doing."

As soon as she posted the picture, ARMY fans across the world were sent into a tizzy. Many BTS fans were touched by how Halsey waited until it was time in South Korea to share her wish.

dia 🗡⁷ MINMARCH!! @sugatalus to explain “twin” halsey has mentioned many times while talking about suga’s interlude, how she chose 3 ppl to feature in her album to “represent her psyche and personality” & how yoongi complemented her a lot+ to explain “twin” halsey has mentioned many times while talking about suga’s interlude, how she chose 3 ppl to feature in her album to “represent her psyche and personality” & how yoongi complemented her a lot+ https://t.co/q9KJP60LVG

dia 🗡⁷ MINMARCH!! @sugatalus so yes “twin” was a carefully chosen word here rather than a thoughtless endearment bc there’s a lot in yoongi halsey resonates with and she admires & respects him for so yes “twin” was a carefully chosen word here rather than a thoughtless endearment bc there’s a lot in yoongi halsey resonates with and she admires & respects him for https://t.co/8dDelOWaNc

Incidentally, many speculate that this is not the first time BTS has interacted with the singer's child. In an earlier Instagram post featuring the K-pop idols, the singer had captioned it "Uncle Gang," which convinced several BTS fans that they had met Ender Ridley Aydin.

Yoon-gi and Halsey's friendship, in particular, also goes back a long way. Fans of both stars have often noticed gift items sent to each other, including a limited-edition bottle of Lotte's Xylitol gum bottle with Suga's face on it.

The American singer's 2020 music album, Manic, includes the duo's collaboration track titled SUGA's Interlude.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy himself treated fans to a special live broadcast hours before the clock struck midnight.

Edited by Ravi Iyer