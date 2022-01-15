"Special delivery made my day" Halsey receives a care package of Korean snacks along with BTS' Suga's limited edition Xylitol gum 

American singer Halsey received a Korean care package with BTS' Suga's limited edition Xylitol chewing gum. The singer took to Instagram stories to post a picture of the Korean goodies parceled to her.

The K-pop boy group and Halsey have one of the most admirable celebrity friendships in the music industry. Since their meeting at the Billboards in 2017, they have developed a strong bond. The idols have known each other for almost three years and continue to send their love and appreciation despite living continents apart.

BTS' Suga's Xylitol chewing gum among other Korean snacks

On January 13, 2022, Halsey took to her official Instagram account to post pictures of her Korean care package. The singer stated that the special delivery made her day.

ARMYs couldn't help but notice a familiar face among other Korean goodies. They were quick to spot Suga's limited edition bottle of Lotte's Xylitol chewing gum at the center of the box. It also had Korean munchies like sweet potato sticks, choco-picks, ramen, and more.

Halsey hasn't confirmed if the group gifted her the box or whether she ordered it online. Fans started tweeting this exciting news and speculated that this could be a gift sent by Suga.

One fan guessed that Suga might have sent it in honor of the upcoming anniversary of Halsey’s Manic album. Released on January 17, 2020, the album includes their collaboration track, SUGA’s Interlude.

Some followers are hoping that this could be a sign of another collaboration. In the past, American singer Becky G posted pictures of buying Korean snacks. Soon enough, she and J-Hope collaborated and dropped a track called Chicken Noodle Soup. So Halsey could be hinting at the same.

BTS x Halsey, a trip down memory lane

The idols have always been supportive of each other's work. With their friendship came great collaborations, like in 2019, with the hit song Boy With Luv. Halsey also attended BTS' Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles.

The K-pop boy group congratulated the American singer on the birth of her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin. But that's not all, Halsey had previously received gifts from the group such as a Snackfever box that contained her favorite Korean candies.

It is truly heart-warming to see celebrities interacting with one another. It not only creates professional relationships, but also never-ending friendships.

