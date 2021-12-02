"BTS are the coolest band in the world": Halsey sends ARMYs into a frenzy with a single tweet

Halsey was present on the third day of BTS' much-celebrated concert in Los Angeles. The Permission to Dance on Stage offline concert saw Halsey get hyped with BTS Army, cheer for the band and use the ARMY Bomb too. Fans shared videos of the star enjoying herself at the concert as well.

She also shared a tweet about BTS, in which she called them the best band. Fans have since reacted to Halsey's presence at the concert and also shared warm comments about the singer.

Fans react to Halsey's comments on BTS, shower her with love

Fans responded with proclamations of love for the star and ARMY also believed Halsey was the "coolest girl in the world." ARMYs also sang praises about Halsey's talent as well. Some asked her for another collab with the band too. The throwback pictures were shared by fans of Halsey with BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jugkook from the last time the band met her.

Many fans were also curious about the ARMY bomb that Halsey had with her during the concert. Many also shared Halsey's reactions during the concert, which played out on huge projectors. Fans thought of her as a supportive friend for having come to the concert. Halsey and BTS had previously collaborated on the hit single Boy With Luv.

The band also responded to Halsey's tweet with a short but sweet message. They too shared a picture that was taken after the concert with Halsey.

Halsey released her most recent studio album titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in August. The star also shot for the film of the same name at the time, which preceded the release of the album. The film can now be streamed on HBO Max.

Upcoming plans for BTS

The K-Pop band has one more day of performances in the US as part of their concert. Amid all the excitement for the band's first in-person concert in two years, some bad news awaited fans as well. Insiders reported that due to renewed travel restrictions for travelers from outside of South Korea, BTS will not be able to attend the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

New quarantine restrictions have been put in place in light of the spread of Omicron, a new coronavirus variant across the globe. Regardless of the status of their vacation, all travelers arriving in Korea starting from December 3 are required to be under quarantine for 10 days.

This implied that BTS members would have to quarantine for 10 days once they wrap up the concerts in the US and arrive in Seoul. In addition to the concerts, the seven-member band is also slated to perform at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour in Los Angeles, California. The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards are scheduled to take place on December 11.

During the last edition of Mnet Music Asian Music Awards, BTS had swept a total of nine awards and also performed their hit tracks Dynamite and Life Goes On.

