"BTS are the coolest band in the world": Halsey sends ARMYs into a frenzy with a single tweet

A still of BTS members with Halsey (Image via bts_bighit/Twitter)
Paige Greene
Modified Dec 02, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Halsey was present on the third day of BTS' much-celebrated concert in Los Angeles. The Permission to Dance on Stage offline concert saw Halsey get hyped with BTS Army, cheer for the band and use the ARMY Bomb too. Fans shared videos of the star enjoying herself at the concert as well.

She also shared a tweet about BTS, in which she called them the best band. Fans have since reacted to Halsey's presence at the concert and also shared warm comments about the singer.

[#오늘의방탄] #방탄소년단 의 마음은 항상 ARMY 곁에 있다는 것💜 B T S = C U T E?💜 내일 또 만나요 아미! #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #Stage_For_ARMY #BTSSoFiStadium #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA3회차공연 https://t.co/DRugX9Ktf1

Fans react to Halsey's comments on BTS, shower her with love

Fans responded with proclamations of love for the star and ARMY also believed Halsey was the "coolest girl in the world." ARMYs also sang praises about Halsey's talent as well. Some asked her for another collab with the band too. The throwback pictures were shared by fans of Halsey with BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jugkook from the last time the band met her.

Many fans were also curious about the ARMY bomb that Halsey had with her during the concert. Many also shared Halsey's reactions during the concert, which played out on huge projectors. Fans thought of her as a supportive friend for having come to the concert. Halsey and BTS had previously collaborated on the hit single Boy With Luv.

BTS are the coolest band in the world.
@halsey You're the most coolest person in the world♡♡♡ https://t.co/dSwpJQpMd3
@halsey HALSEY YOU ARE PRECIOUS https://t.co/q3nrJ6Ht5I
@halsey Thank u Queen🥺💜https://t.co/SA441sVHzm
@halsey YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY STUNNING I LOVE YOU AND THE BOYS SO VERY MUCH 🥺☹️ https://t.co/gHoG93SB2y
@halsey YES OUR QUEEN HALSEY I LOVE YOU 💜💜 https://t.co/mqDW991d43
@halsey WE LOVE YOU https://t.co/SgyWCW7ncd
@halsey Purple you Halsey 💜💜💜❤️😍 https://t.co/PTpSXt8Sev
@halsey WE LOVE YOU https://t.co/GbG9mp5ICU
@halsey 할시 최고💜💜💜💜😭👍 https://t.co/nDyiD9me9X

The band also responded to Halsey's tweet with a short but sweet message. They too shared a picture that was taken after the concert with Halsey.

Welcome !!! @halsey https://t.co/6upxLsTtpj

Halsey released her most recent studio album titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in August. The star also shot for the film of the same name at the time, which preceded the release of the album. The film can now be streamed on HBO Max.

Upcoming plans for BTS

The K-Pop band has one more day of performances in the US as part of their concert. Amid all the excitement for the band's first in-person concert in two years, some bad news awaited fans as well. Insiders reported that due to renewed travel restrictions for travelers from outside of South Korea, BTS will not be able to attend the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

New quarantine restrictions have been put in place in light of the spread of Omicron, a new coronavirus variant across the globe. Regardless of the status of their vacation, all travelers arriving in Korea starting from December 3 are required to be under quarantine for 10 days.

[#오늘의방탄] 서프라이즈! Megan Thee Stallion과의 스페셜 무대 잘 보셨나요? 🤗💜 3회차 공연에서 다시 만나요 아미! 벌써 보고싶다..⭐️ 알러뷰 알러뷰 알러뷰! #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #Stage_For_ARMY #withAmazingMegan #BTSSoFiStadium #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA2회차공연 https://t.co/I6ccHAnXLr

This implied that BTS members would have to quarantine for 10 days once they wrap up the concerts in the US and arrive in Seoul. In addition to the concerts, the seven-member band is also slated to perform at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour in Los Angeles, California. The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards are scheduled to take place on December 11.

During the last edition of Mnet Music Asian Music Awards, BTS had swept a total of nine awards and also performed their hit tracks Dynamite and Life Goes On.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
