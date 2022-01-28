BTS Jungkook’s ‘Chicotle’ mistake leads to 7k free bowls for ARMYs

Thanks to BTS’ Jungkook’s fun mispronunciation, 7,000 lucky ARMYs received Chipotle bowls for free recently. In the latest BANGTAN BOMB, behind-the-scenes series of BTS, Jungkook called the famous Mexican fast-food brand Chipotle “Chicotle.” The clip was from a lunch break during the boys’ filming for James Corden’s Crosswalk Concert.

The youngest member of the K-pop band might have heard the name for the first time, which led to the confusion. Playing with the same mistake, Chipotle offered fans the chance to get a free bowl using the code NEWBIES, which sold out in just 15 minutes.

Chipotle connects with BTS Jungkook’s ‘Chicotle’ pronunciation, earns ARMYs trust

In a behind-the-scenes clip released on January 23, BTS’ Jungkook, while selecting his choice of taco on the set of James Corden’s Crosswalk Concert, mispronounced Chipotle as “Chicotle.”

James Corden’s filming might have been the first place the members were introduced to the brand, as even J-Hope mistook the pronunciation as “chocolate” as per the Korean accent.

The next day, Chipotle changed its Twitter name to “Chicotle” and got the stamp of approval from both BTS and ARMY. However, a bigger surprise awaited fans as the fast-food chain brand partnered with the US BTS ARMY fanbase and held a free event.

First 7K uses only; while supplies last. Limit 1/trans. No 3rd party platforms. 13+ only. Expires 1/31/22. Terms: Wanna try Chicotle too? We partnered w/ @ChipotleTweets so the first 7K US fans to use code NEWBIES in the Chipotle app get a FREE bowl!First 7K uses only; while supplies last. Limit 1/trans. No 3rd party platforms. 13+ only. Expires 1/31/22. Terms: chip.tl/newbies Wanna try Chicotle too? We partnered w/ @ChipotleTweets so the first 7K US fans to use code NEWBIES in the Chipotle app get a FREE bowl!💜First 7K uses only; while supplies last. Limit 1/trans. No 3rd party platforms. 13+ only. Expires 1/31/22. Terms: chip.tl/newbies

US BTS ARMY ⁷🌌 @USBTSARMY 🌯 All the free bowls have been redeemed! See you at Chicotle All the free bowls have been redeemed! See you at Chicotle ✨🌯

The event consisted of fans using the code NEWBIES to get a free bowl on the Chipotle app. Both the fast-food brand and the US BTS ARMY fanbase teased the event a day prior.

The event’s expiration was January 31 or while “supplies last.” Knowing BTS’ strong influence and its sell-out power, it came off as no surprise when exactly 15 minutes later, the fanbase announced all seven thousand codes had been redeemed. One ARMY also tweeted that it was gone within seven minutes.

BTS event or not, Chipotle earned the trust and respect of the ARMYs. At the time of writing, the brand still has “Chicotle” as its Twitter name. The brand smartly took the opportunity to expand and please a wider audience - and what better way to do it than the biggest fandom in the world?

Additionally, the brand’s social media team struck a chord with fans, especially an employee named Levi. The team’s conversational replies made ARMYs interaction with Chipotle all the more fun.

Moreover, the brand made waves worldwide and it was even covered all over the news on local South Korean channels such as MBC, KBS, SBS, and many others.

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently enjoying their time off, but they did hint at recording songs on their social media, possibly regarding their upcoming release, as reported earlier.

