MrBeast Burger launches Shrek Quesadilla: Where to buy, release date, price, and everything to know about the new addition to the menu

Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson's fast-food venture, MrBeast Burger, has only rocketed in popularity and success since its launch in November 2020. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the launch of a limited-edition item — the 'Shrek Quesadilla'.

After exciting collaborations with Minecraft star ‘Dream’ and YouTube critic ‘MoistCr1TiKaL,’ the fast-food franchise is back with a brand new partnership. MrBeast Burger's Shrek Quesadilla was created with none other than the legendary DreamWorks Animation.

Fans of the burger joint and the movie franchise can now order the quesadilla on the restaurant's website or mobile app, along with all other major food-delivery apps, for $10.49.

What to expect from MrBeast Burger's Shrek Quesadilla

MrBeast Burger @MrBeastBurger we are SO stoked to be partnering with #DreamWorksShrek to bring you Shrek’s Quesadilla! order yours TODAY through our website, mobile app, or major food delivery service apps. taste the green before it goes far far away… we are SO stoked to be partnering with #DreamWorksShrek to bring you Shrek’s Quesadilla! order yours TODAY through our website, mobile app, or major food delivery service apps. taste the green before it goes far far away… 💚

The announcement tweet hints that this collaboration is a limited-edition one if the words "taste the green before it goes far far away" are anything to go by.

The franchise also replied to this tweet, saying this about the Shrek Quesadilla:

"It’s a beautiful thing, really… two smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, American cheese, diced white onions, pickles, and caramelized onions, all wrapped in a crispy spinach tortilla."

Shrek enthusiasts would be particularly stoked at the addition of onions (don't forget, ogres are like onions, with their multi-layered personality). The quesadilla derives its signature Shrek green color from the spinach tortilla and carries forward its branding in the fluorescent green packaging as well.

MrBeast @MrBeast Beast Burger just launched The Shrek Quesadilla! This thing genuinely tastes amazing and you should go order it on your favorite delivery app :) Beast Burger just launched The Shrek Quesadilla! This thing genuinely tastes amazing and you should go order it on your favorite delivery app :) https://t.co/qf7LMeTYDu

The Shrek Quesadilla also offers a meat-substitute option for its vegetarian patrons.

Fans react to the Shrek Quesadilla announcement

Given the absolute cult following and the cultural impact Shrek has, this quesadilla would seem like a fantastic menu addition. While there's a general consensus with this statement, some fans digressed, using memes to voice their apprehension at the announcement:

jonathan @cinema_bun My Shrek Quesadilla from @MrBeastBurger isn’t green and it came in the wrong packaging. 🙁 My Shrek Quesadilla from @MrBeastBurger isn’t green and it came in the wrong packaging. 🙁 https://t.co/nR67bO15LJ

For anyone curious about the actual taste of this dish, Dexerto reviewed the quesadilla, calling it a "double-patty cheeseburger in a tortilla.” The burger patty, though juicy and flavourful, takes away from the typical "feel" of the quesadilla.

But if you set aside your expectations of a regular quesadilla, the actual flavor profile of the Shrek Quesadilla is quite impressive. The price tag of $10.49 may seem steep for a fast-food meal, but its hefty portion size, complete with a side of crinkle-cut fries, justifies the purchase as a one-off experience.

